Hearty and healthy options from our new advertiser, Chanterelle

1 of 3

As we head into the new year, the folks at Chanterelle in downtown Edmonds know that with resolutions, people are trying to be healthier and more fiscally mindful. That being said, they also know that everyone still likes to enjoy themselves and go out for a treat.

We are proud to welcome Chanterelle as our new advertiser.

The restaurant’s happy hour menu, that is available both in Chanterelle’s beautiful bar and restaurant Monday through Saturday from 4-6 p.m., offers a wide variety of both healthy choices and comfort foods. The two-course dinner options on the happy hour menu are a great way to enjoy your favorite Chanterelle dinners at a discounted price.

Chanterelle’s monthly dinner specials for January offer both hearty and healthy options. Start with mussels broiled on the half shell or a hummus and vegetable starter salad. If you are looking for an entree that has a lot of flavor, but not a lot of calories, their zucchini puttanesca is perfect for you. On the other hand, if you want a delicious but sizable dinner, our pulled pork burrito with house-made tomatillo sauce will definitely satisfy your belly.

Come in and see what other delectable delights Chanterelle has on their monthly dinner special sheet!

Chanterelle is located at 316 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. Learn more at chanterellewa.com.