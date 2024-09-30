Hear the story of ‘Finding Gobi’ with author Dion Leonard at Mountlake Terrace Library Oct. 24

Join best-selling author Dion Leonard, a seasoned ultramarathon runner, and his dog Gobi at the Mountlake Terrace Library Thursday, Oct. 24 to hear their story about the little stray that went step for step with him for nearly 80 miles through the Gobi desert. Learn how Gobi found Dion, got lost in China and found Gobi again.

Dion Leonard is an Australian/British ultra runner who competes around the globe in events ranging from 100 miles to over 240 miles in some of the most extreme conditions known to man. Dion has numerous top 10 finishes in some of the toughest races on the planet.

The event will run from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

