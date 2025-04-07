Healthy Eating: Two granola recipes, including one from Cottage Bakery

I have written about granola before, and I am offering two more recipes. I wish that I loved overnight oats but for some reason they are not my “jam.” I really love old-fashioned steel cut oats but there are times when I don’t want hot cereal. Granola offers me a chance to eat oats cold; it is easy to make and it keeps well in the pantry. Granola is a win-win for me.

Granola — a mixture of grains, nuts and fruits — offers several health benefits when consumed in moderation. Granola contains fiber, particularly beta-glucan, which helps lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Nuts and seeds in granola provide healthy fats, such as omega-3 fatty acids, which further improve heart health. The fiber content of granola slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, helping regulate blood sugar levels. Granola is a good source of prebiotics, which feed the beneficial bacteria in the gut and improve digestive health. The fiber content also helps add bulk to stools and prevent constipation. Nuts, seeds and fruits in granola contain antioxidants, such as vitamin E, selenium, and flavonoids. These antioxidants protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Granola provides a good source of plant-based protein, essential for muscle growth and repair. It is also a rich source of vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, manganese, and potassium.

The first recipe is the one I use. I must admit that every time I make it I use different nuts, oils and dried fruits. Sometimes I just use all pecans and eliminate the sesame seeds and sunflower seeds. That means 1 ½ cup of nuts in total. Sometimes I choose not to put dried fruit in my granola — especially when I have fresh berries available. Also, feel free to change the spices. If you don’t like ginger or cardamom, it’s okay to eliminate them, just add more cinnamon. Some like to add nutmeg and cloves. Again, the beauty of granola is that you can customize it to your tastes and to what you have in the pantry. Just don’t use quick oats — make sure you use whole rolled oats.

The second recipe is a gift from Conor O’Neill of The Cottage Bakery in Perrinville. He generously shared the recipe with me. His recipe makes 60 pounds of granola! So, I had to do a bit of math and tweaking to make the recipe more manageable for home cooks. Also, you will need a scale for his recipe. Like all great bakers, weighing ingredients is the method of choice. If you don’t have a kitchen scale, I encourage you to purchase one. I use mine all the time and find it invaluable when developing recipes. They are not expensive and don’t take up much room. However, for those without a scale, I do provide traditional cup and teaspoon measurements. While not “exact,” remember that granola is very forgiving. If you want to add more coconut and less granola, please follow your taste buds.

I hope you enjoy granola for a breakfast treat, a healthy snack or sustenance while hiking this spring.

Everyday Granola

Ingredients

4 cups rolled oats

½ cup sesame seeds

½ cup chopped almonds (feel free to use pecans, walnuts or hazelnuts if you prefer)

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup shredded unsweetened coconut

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup honey or rice syrup

3 tablespoons sunflower oil or avocado oil

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon dried ginger

½ teaspoon cardamom

¾ cup dried fruit: raisins, dried cranberries, dried cherries or dried apricots (choose one)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients, except the dried, and mix until well combined. Lay mixture flat on a dry baking tray.

2. Bake until golden-brown and crispy, 30 to 35 minutes. Remove from oven and allow mixture to cool before taking off tray.

3. Using a metal spatula, scoop granola from tray and break into bite-size pieces. Add dried fruit.

4. Stored in an airtight container, this granola will keep for several weeks.

Cottage Bakery Maple Pecan Granola

Ingredients

440 grams gluten free rolled oats (5.5 cups)

242 grams maple syrup #1 (1 cup)

49 grams pumpkin seeds (1/2 cup)

3 grams kosher salt (3/4 teaspoon)

41 grams olive oil (1/4 cup)

41 grams water (1/8 cup)

3.5 grams vanilla (1 teaspoon)

32.5 grams coconut flakes (1/2 cup)

123 grams dried cherries (3/4 cup)

41 grams maple syrup #2 (1/8 cup)

351 grams chopped pecans (2.5 cups)

Instructions

1. Combine water, maple syrup #1, oil and vanilla in a large bowl. Add the oats, salt and pumpkin seeds and mix very thoroughly.

2. Spread the oat mixture on sheet trays evenly (not too thickly)

3. Mix together the maple syrup #2 and the pecans very well, spread across sheet trays evenly

4. Spread the coconut evenly on a sheet tray.

5. Important! Bake times at 325 degrees

– Oat mixture bakes for 20 minutes, toss the oats to promote even baking, then back in for 10 minutes until no moisture on oats

– Coconut bakes for 5-7 minutes (watch carefully as it can burn quickly)

– Pecans bake for 10 minutes — rotate at 3-5 minutes — until toasted and no moisture. (Watch carefully as the nuts can burn quickly.)

– When the oat mixture, pecans and coconut have fully cooled combine them with the dried cherries.

– Store in an airtight container.