Healthy Eating: These soups are vegetarian one-pot wonders

There has been a noticeable shift in the weather, and we are entering my favorite season — “Soup Season.” I have childhood memories of my mother preparing soup on Halloween night that would fortify us for a robust evening of roaming the neighborhood trick or treating. I lived in a small subdivision in the Midwest where the houses were close together and it was fun to go door to door collecting candy. I actually had to do a trick or tell a joke before most of the homeowners would reward me with a piece of candy. At the end of the night, I would arrive home to empty my pillowcase full of candy and proceed to trade with my friends and siblings for the sweet items that I preferred. The whole evening was fueled by my mother’s warming soup.

I love to make soups with whatever I have on hand in the refrigerator and pantry. Adding a salad and a slice of toasted bread makes it a complete meal. These recipes are perfect for the fall and come together quickly. Feel free to substitute different veggies for ones that you might prefer. The magic of soup is that it’s hard to make a “mistake.” Tailor these recipes to what suits you and your family. They are here just in time for a night of trick or treating.

Harvest Stew

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, medium diced

1 large carrot, roll cut

2 small parsnips, roll cut

1 potato, medium diced

1 zucchini, medium diced

2 cups butternut squash, large diced

2 cups green cabbage, large diced

4 cups vegetable stock

1–2 teaspoons sea salt

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary

2 teaspoons fresh thyme

2 tablespoons dry white wine (optional)

1 extra tablespoon butter and ¼ cup flour (optional)

Instructions

In a large soup pot, melt the butter and then begin by sautéing the onions.

When onions start to sweat, add a pinch of salt and the carrot.

Add each additional vegetable one by one in the order they appear in the recipe, allowing the one before it to heat and sweat, adding a pinch of salt at that point.

After all the vegetables are added, continue to sauté until they begin to stick to the bottom of the pan slightly.

Add the fresh herbs, stir, and deglaze with the wine (or a little stock or water), adding it to the bottom of the pot and scrapping up any sticky parts.

Add more salt and then the stock.

Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover, and simmer on very low for at least a half hour.

Taste occasionally and add pinches of salt until desired flavor is achieved.

To thicken the stew, first make a roux (a flour/ fat mixture). Melt the butter in a small sauté pan.

Add the flour and whisk together while still on the heat– the consistency should be a bit sandy.

Bring the stew back to a light boil and add the roux, stirring until it melts and the stew begins to thicken.

Add more salt or herbs, if desired.

Simmer a few more minutes before serving.

Creamy White Bean and Roasted Fennel Soup

Ingredients

5 cups cooked cannellini beans

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 cup fennel root, small diced

2-3 cloves garlic, unpeeled

2 tablespoons olive oil

l½ medium onions, medium diced

1½ cups cauliflower, chunked

1 teaspoon fresh thyme

2 teaspoons fresh oregano

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

3 cups vegetable stock

1 teaspoon sea salt

Instructions

Toss the diced fennel with 1 teaspoon olive oil and a pinch of salt.

Place it in a baking dish with the unpeeled garlic cloves and bake at 450 degrees for 15–20 minutes, until the fennel is tender and browned slightly. Remove and set aside.

In a large soup pot, heat the remaining olive oil over medium heat and add the onions.

Sauté until tender and add a pinch of salt, then add the cauliflower.

Sauté until tender, add another pinch of salt, and then add the cannellini beans and herbs.

Stir and sauté a few minutes.

Add stock, roasted fennel, and remainder of the salt and bring to a strong simmer for 15 minutes, until the cauliflower is soft and the beans are heated.

Carefully remove ¾ of the soup and puree it in a blender (or use an immersion blender to puree).

Add puree back to whole beans (feel free to puree everything, if desired).

Garnish with choice of chopped roasted red peppers, basil oil, toasted pine nuts, fennel fronds, or simply a stream of good olive oil and a splash of balsamic vinegar.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.