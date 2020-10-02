Healthy Eating: Red lentil curry with homemade naan a perfect autumn meal

We are in the first week of autumn and having glorious weather. Although the recent rains knocked off many leaves, the trees in my neighborhood offer a spectacular range or reds, oranges and yellows. It makes my daily walks an outdoor gallery of art. Nature at its finest. As the days become shorter and cooler, one of my favorite healthy meals is a bowl of hearty soup and bread. I’ve been making chili with cornbread, lentil soup with toasted sourdough, vegetable soups with crackers…you get the idea. I encourage you to make a large pot of soup that will last a few days. You can also freeze part of the batch for a quick meal later. Consider serving your soup with different breads/crackers and a green salad. This meal is filling and nutritious and you can appeal to the flavor profiles that you might be craving.

Lentil soup is one of my favorites. Lentils are a healthy healthy legume and they are quick and easy to cook. In addition, they are inexpensive. They are packed with B vitamins, magnesium, zinc and potassium. They are made up of over 25% protein and are a great source of iron. Lentils are high in fiber which supports gut health. Furthermore, they contain a broad range of beneficial plant compounds called phytochemicals, many of which protect against chronic diseases, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Here is a easy and satisfying version of a curry soup. I’ve also added a bonus recipe for naan bread to serve. Feel free to add more chili powder and cayenne if you like your curries spicier. Remember you can always add more hot sauce at the table, but you can’t take it away once you have added it to the soup pot. As our days grow longer during these challenging times, I want to encourage you continue to nurture yourself with good food, daily exercise and kindness to yourself and others.