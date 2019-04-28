Healthy eating: How to create the perfect meal

This month’s column offers a format change for me. I have been going through many changes these past few months myself–health, work, relationships and of course the seasons to name a few. Several years ago I participated in a powerful program called “Precision Nutrition” (PN) which takes a holistic approach to exercise and diet. I learned just how strong I am physically and emotionally through this online program. The daily program kept me accountable to myself and I continue to practice many of the lessons that were presented during the six month format.I have presented several of the ideas that PN introduced me to with regards to diet. I have been able to incorporate many of them into my daily life. I continue to receive occasional newsletters and recently PN presented an infographic that was too good not to share. (FYI: they gave me permission to share it with you and I hope you will share it with others.) I believe the reason that the article “How to Create the Perfect Meal” resonated with me is that it really the way that I create my family meals. The method enables me to use ingredients that I have in my pantry and refrigerator AND I can tailor it to the flavor profile that I desire. In addition, it is almost fail proof because it allows me to be creative and casual about what I choose to prepare. This method provides a gentle reminder about how I can keep my meal healthy and nutritious especially with regards to portion control. It’s easy, flexible and the results are downright delicious.I invite you to experiment with this method. Please comment on what meals you prepared and how it tasted. This method is splendid especially because we have lots of spring vegetables coming into the store and in a few short weeks we will all be able to enjoy veggies from the Edmonds Saturday market. I have been cooking this way to use up frozen veggies from my backyard garden to make room for the new crops!I look forward to hearing about your meals.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She is “dancing with N.E.D.” (no evidence of disease) after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2009. She is a foodie who loves to cook from scratch and share her experiments with her family and friends. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and freelances around town for local chefs. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at [email protected].