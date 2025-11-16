Healthy Eating: Apple date breakfast cookies a nutritious option during holidays

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

We are entering the “season of eating.” It starts on Halloween and does not end until after the New Year. With all the candy from Halloween still lingering in the pantry, we are approaching a time of holiday parties, family gatherings and perhaps a bit of overeating some of our favorite treats.

I often remind myself of my own motto: “Everything in moderation including moderation.” There are many food traditions that include high-fat, high-sugar items around the holidays. The decadence can be delightful but it’s easy to overindulge. Food around the holidays brings up memories of family members that are no longer here with us. We bring a favorite dish to the table that one of parents or grandparents used to make for the holidays as a way to have all our family included.

My mother used to make sweet potato candied pecan casserole that I looked forward to eating on Thanksgiving. Just thinking about it brings back many good memories — but it was full of butter and maple syrup. It was definitely a “once per year” dish.



Here is a recipe that you can help you maintain some nutritional balance during the holidays. It is a good alternative to oatmeal, easy to make and keeps well for quick breakfasts on the go. The cookies travel well too if you want to avoid fast food while on the road.

Oats with dates provide a high-fiber, nutrient-rich meal that offers sustained energy and promotes digestive health. This combination of oats, dates and applesauce is beneficial for heart health by helping to manage cholesterol, supports blood sugar control and provides essential vitamins and minerals. Oats and dates are high in fiber, which helps prevent constipation and promote regular bowel movements. The fiber in dates, along with other compounds like amino acids and dietary fiber, can help promote healthy gut bacteria. The fiber can slow down digestion, which helps prevent spikes in blood sugar after eating. Oats are a good source of complex carbohydrates, which are digested slowly, leading to a steady release of energy.

The soluble fiber in oats can help lower cholesterol, and the polyphenols in dates may help reduce total and LDL cholesterol levels. The combination of nutrients and antioxidants can contribute to overall cardiovascular health. Dates, oats and apples provide a range of vitamins and minerals, including potassium, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc.

Although I call it a cookie, it is more like a healthy granola bar!

Apple Date Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup applesauce (unsweetened)

2/3 cup rolled oats (sprouted preferred)

2 tbsp chia seeds (or basil or 4 tbsp ground flax)

2 dates (finely chopped)

¾ teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon ground ginger

Pinch of nutmeg, allspice and ground cloves

1 tbsp protein powder – single ingredient nut or seed (optional)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a mixing bowl combine all of the ingredients.

Using clean hands, create four large cookies. Place them on the lined sheet pan.

Bake 15-20 minutes, until mostly set.

Let cool on the pan 10 minutes before serving.

NOTE: This recipe can be easily doubled to make more cookies.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.