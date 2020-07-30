Healthy eating: A hearty, hike-worthy chocolate chip cookie — with buckwheat

It’s amazing how all of a sudden it feels like summer! I grew up in St. Louis, Missouri where hot is really hot — as in the temperature gets into the high 90s and the humidity is close to 90% without it raining. I remember going from my air-conditioned house to my air-conditioned car to my air-conditioned office and then back again. I had to put a towel on the car seat to prevent getting burns on my legs if my car had been parked in the sun. Now that’s hot. So when folks complain about the heat here, I take it with a grain of salt. This is glorious! Be grateful really. Yes, grateful.

For the past week, my husband and I have been on “staycation.” We both work from home anyway, but since we are opting not to travel right now we took day trips that mostly included time spent in the woods. One day we did a 14-mile hike in Mount Rainier National Park; another day we drove along Chuckanut Drive and enjoyed the beach at Larrabee State Park and ice cream at Mallard’s in Bellingham; and in our infinite wisdom on the hottest day of the year so far (July 27, which would have been my mother’s 90th birthday!), we hiked to Snow Lake. The plus side of the heat that day is that swimming in the lake surrounded by snow touching its shores was heaven!

Since most of our day trips were high energy, I decided to make a hearty version of chocolate chip cookies that would hold up in our day packs and provide an extra bit of “oomph” for hiking. One of the best things about this recipe is that you can freeze the dough. I scoop the raw cookie dough into individual cookie portions onto a cookie sheet. Throw it in the freezer and once frozen, put the frozen cookies in a ziplock. Then anytime I want two, four, six, eight or 10 or more cookies, I have them on hand. I bake them directly from the freezer. The sea salt on top is an option if you enjoy the sweet/salty contrast. You can always do half the batch with and the other half without salt.

Now find your walking shoes and enjoy the sunshine. Come back an enjoy a well-deserved staycation cookie! Be safe. Eat well. Enjoy.