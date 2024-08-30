Healthy Eating: A festive fresh fruit tart for your Labor Day celebration

Searching for a delicious dessert for your Labor Day celebration that is festive and nutritious? Look no further. A fruit tart using peaches and berries from the farmers’ market is a great way to go. It’s not too complicated and is always a crowd pleaser. You can choose whatever fresh fruits are in season and the ones that you and your family prefer. I enjoy using raspberries, peaches, nectarines and blueberries. Kiwis are a nice addition for the color. You can creatively decorate the top of your tart any way that you want. I have provided a few images to jumpstart you imagination.

Traditionally this is made in a flat-sided tart pan with a removeable bottom so that you can take it out of the pan for service. If you don’t have a tart pan, this can be made in a regular pie pan.

Also a popular and traditional French version of this type of tart uses pastry cream, which is similar to a rich vanilla pudding. This recipe requires no cooking for the filling and provides a very satisfying and less-sweet filling. So if your neighbor has a fruit tree overflowing with plums or peaches, consider asking them for some of their fruit! Or head to the market and select whatever fruit looks wholesome to you.

Fresh Fruit Tart

Makes 1 9-inch tart

Ingredients

1 baked tart crust (see recipe below)

1 cup mascarpone cheese (about 8 ounces)

1/3 cup heavy cream, cold

1/4 cup powdered sugar

4 cups prepared fruit, in season: strawberries, peaches, blueberries, raspberries, plums, kiwis, etc.

2 tablespoons apple or currant jelly, warmed to melting

Instructions

Whisk the mascarpone, cream and sugar by hand or by mixer, until the mixture forms stiff peaks.

Spread the filling over the bottom of the tart crust. Arrange the prepared fruit over the filling.

Use a pastry brush to lightly coat the fruit with the warmed jelly.

Chill in refrigerator for 30 minutes prior to serving.

Optional: Serve with a dollop of whipped cream

Tart Dough

Makes 1 9-inch tart

Note: I recommend using a 9-inch tart pan (straight sides) with a removeable bottom. If you don’t have a tart pan you can use a regular pie plate as an option.

Ingredients

1 stick butter, melted

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole wheat pastry flour (or use all-purpose flour if that is what you in your pantry)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350° F.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the melted butter, sugar, salt, and vanilla.

Add the flour and mix just until it is well blended.

If the dough seems soft and gooey, let it sit for 5 minutes to absorb some of the liquid. It should firm up a bit.

Press the dough evenly over the bottom and up the side of your 9″ tart pan in a thin, even layer. Take care to press the dough around the bottom edge so that part of the crust doesn’t get too thick.

Use a fork to poke some holes on the bottom of the crust.

Put the tart pan onto a baking sheet and slide into the oven.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the crust is fully golden brown all over.

Set the pan on a rack to cool completely.

When cool, continue with filling the tart.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.