Health & Fitness Expo at Edmonds District Stadium May 18

The Edmonds School District and Edmonds Parks and Recreation are sponsoring the annual Health & Fitness Expo Saturday, May 18 at Edmonds District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W.

Free activities include exhibitor booths, a Move 60! Family Fun Run, a family fitness stage, bicycles, gardening, basketball and an obstacle course. The event runs from 9 a.m.-noon.

You’re invited to sign up your entire family for the Move 60! Family Fun Run. Participants can run, walk or jog a 1 mile course. Ribbons will be presented to all youth finishers, and there’s a free t-shirt for the first 225 youth participants. A registration form is required, and registration begins at 10 a.m. The run starts at 10:30 a.m.

Free dental screenings, height-weight, blood pressure, and vision will also be offered.

There will also be a track meet and field events, open to everyone. Here’s the schedule:

9-10:30 a.m. – Javelin, long jump, shot put

10:45-11:30 a.m. – 100m dash, 100m hurdles, 400m dash, relay

Family Fitness Stage Schedule:

9:30 a.m. – Pink Zebra Cheer

10 a.m. – REFIT

10 a.m. – Registration opens for Move 60! Fun Run

10:30 a.m. – Move 60! Fun Run

10:45 a.m. – Taekwon-Do

11:15 a.m. – REFIT