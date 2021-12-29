Health district’s drive-thru testing and vaccination locations closed through Sunday

The Snohomish Health District announced that due to inclement weather, its drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations will be closed through the rest of this week.

People who had previously scheduled an appointment are advised to watch for the cancelation notification, which will also provide more information. The health district recommended that those with any symptoms of COVID-19, or who have had an exposure, should continue to stay home until testing is available.

Currently, the Ash Way Park and Ride in Lynnwood’s next scheduled day of operations for testing is Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. And testing is scheduled to resume at the Longfellow Building in Everett on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The health district’s COVID-19 call center can be reached by calling 425-339-5278 and more information is available online.

A list of other COVID-19 testing locations in Snohomish County, which includes several retail pharmacies, can be viewed here. In addition, the Washington State Department of Health has a webpage to help find testing locations throughout the state.