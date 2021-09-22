Health district updates council about COVID-19 efforts, increased overdoses

The Snohomish Health District provided an update at the Mountlake Terrace City Council’s Sept. 20 regular business meeting. Prevention Services Director Katie Curtis briefed the council on various community data and trends observed by the health district over the last two years.

“One of our goals of addressing ongoing and critical public health issues — really the name of that game right now is COVID,” she stated. Curtis noted the number of reported cases in Snohomish County has experienced several waves throughout the pandemic and “over these past summer months we skyrocketed back up. We are watching these numbers hoping that this plateau starts to creep its way back down as we come out of this. Unfortunately we have lost 30 individuals to COVID in recent days.”

Looking ahead, the health district is focused on preserving the county’s hospital capacity. “Not only for treatment of COVID patients, but for all the other things people need to go to the hospital for – heart attacks, cancer treatments, and all of those kinds of things hoping that people don’t have to continue to delay care,” Curtis said.

The health district is also closely monitoring the FDA’s decision to recommend vaccine booster shots in people ages 65 and over, and for individuals who are immunocompromised. In addition, the district is “helping bolster up our primary care providers and making sure they have the resources they need,” she added.

Councilmember Erin Murray observed that Mountlake Terrace ZIP codes have comparable COVID-19 vaccination rates to those of surrounding communities, but also experienced higher case counts for infections. Curtis said she was unsure what the reason for that discrepancy might be, noting that breakthrough cases alone couldn’t entirely account for those differences. She indicated she would have staff check into it before getting back to the council about possible reasons why.

Curtis also reminded residents to get their flu shots as the weather changes and people spend more time indoors.

There was a significant increase throughout the county in drug overdose deaths in 2020. “We’ve been seeing a rise in synthetic opioid overdoses largely from fentanyl,” Curtis said. “The health district is continuing to work with the Snohomish County Multi-Agency Coordination Group to try and leverage state, local and federal funding to help combat the rise in overdose deaths.” Community resources, more information and data can be found here at the Snohomish Overdose Prevention website.

“We greatly appreciate Mountlake Terrace for your ongoing support of the health district,” Curtis said. “Your per capita contributions and advocacy for public health really matter.” Among other community health related items, she noted those contributions also help to fund Narcan for use by police and first responders. Narcan is a prescription nasal spray which can block the effects of opioids and is typically administered during an overdose.

“One positive note that we’ve seen is the 2020-2021 school year was the first school year without any youth suicide,” Curtis reported. “We have also seen a decrease in calls to EMS for suicidal ideation or overdose-related attempts that were for a suicide attempt or intentional self-harm for children aged 10-17.” She added that the health district will continue “watching that to see what might be driving that” decrease.

Curtis said the district held discussions with community partners to see what protective factors may have in been place that would help result in that decrease. Possible explanations included that COVID-19 pandemic shut-downs left more adults at home, which meant youth were less likely to be alone, children may have been sleeping more and perhaps faced less traditional testing, which also possibly led to kids experiencing less anxiety.

Concerning communicable diseases and other notifiable conditions, Curtis noted that this year the number of syphilis cases reported in Snohomish County has significantly increased compared to 2020. Reports of chlamydia, hepatitis B and C, and pertussis cases decreased over that same time period, while tuberculosis, gonorrhea, and new cases of HIV remained more or less static.

She said that the health district will be adding staff to its sexually transmitted diseases program to help address the rise in syphilis cases with money it was recently awarded from the Washington State Department of Health.

This year, the health district has provided 612 consultations to child care providers, mostly by phone, and more than 1,300 online courses have also been completed. “We really work on making sure child care providers are there to help educate parents on catching up on childhood vaccines, being trained on trauma and resilience and safe sleep practices,” Curtis said. “Our staff are also continuing to do virtual workshops and trainings and outreach for our child care providers because they have had a really challenging couple of years dealing with all of the COVID restrictions and all of the things that have to be put in place to keep our families safe and healthy.”

Environmental health program services provided by the health district in Mountlake Terrace through mid-August of this year include 94 annual food permits, 81 food inspections at local restaurants, following up on seven food complaints, and conducting 34 water recreation inspections such as at swimming pools.

Curtis noted that the health district’s permitting volume for land use applications had gone up this year across the county. Those activities include building clearances for building permits, and applications for purposes such as new well sites, new septic, and as built/final inspections. “We recently have hired some additional staff to help us get through all of these permits that are coming through,” she added.

The health district’s amended budget has increased by nearly $17 million this year due to pandemic-related funds that have been made available to it. “We are currently projecting roughly a $7.7 million surplus for 2021, but as expected that money will continue to be reserved for the COVID response into 2022,” she said. “COVID funding is our biggest unknown for us at this time; at this moment we’re not currently allocated any of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding.”

Most of the district’s COVID funding has been designated for “very specific bodies of work like testing, case investigation and contact tracing, and vaccines,” Curtis added. She applauded the Washington state Legislature’s decision to appropriate money through the general fund for ongoing investments in public health that will continue to increase each year through fiscal year 2025. Curtis anticipated in the coming weeks the health district would receive approximately $3 million from the Washington State Department of Health for its communicable disease, assessment, environmental health and other community health programs.

Mayor Pro Tem Doug McCardle noted that he would likethe council, as part of its ongoing discussions, to consider using some of the city’s ARPA funds in partnership with Snohomish Health District.

In other business Monday night, the council unanimously approved several items as part of its consent calendar:

– Making two minor modifications to interlocal mutual lease agreements between the City of Mountlake Terrace and the Edmonds School District for shared use at various city-owned and district-owned facilities. One of the changes made clarifies an administrative issue which will help rectify the use of those facilities moving forward since Washington state requires cities to use a calendar year budget, whereas school districts must use a September-August budget calendar. The second modification approved eliminated some duplications in recreational facilities and services agreements concerning the Kids Krew Before and After School sites and use of the Mountlake Terrace High School theater. (More background information on those agreements can be viewed here in an article covering the city council’s Sept. 16 work/study session)

– Appointing Rohit Mojumder to fill a vacant position on the Mountlake Terrace Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission for the remainder of the term which expires on June 30, 2023. The interim vacancy was created after one of the commissioners resigned due to his moving out of the city.

– Surplussing a public works vehicle — a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD pickup — that has reached the end of its useful life for city purposes – which include any possible use by another department. Items with an estimated value greater than $5,000 that are considered surplus must be brought before the council for their consideration. It is the city’s policy to then offer the surplus item for sale through auction or sealed bids. Items may also be sold directly to another public agency without being offered for general sale if their individual value does not exceed $50,000 and such a sale is considered to be in the general public’s best interest.

— By Nathan Blackwell