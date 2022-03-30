Health Department: Second COVID-19 booster dose recommended for certain individuals

People age 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals can now get a second booster dose of an mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after receiving their initial booster dose. The Washington State Department of Health said Wednesday it has updated its booster dose recommendations following guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.

The State Department of Health’s updated booster dose recommendations are as follows:

Everyone 12 and older should receive a booster dose five months after completing their two-dose vaccine series of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

Everyone 50 and older can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving their first booster dose.

Individuals 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised can receive a second booster dose four months after receiving their first booster dose.

Those 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the J&J vaccine four months ago can receive a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

“Giving certain individuals the opportunity to receive a second booster dose will help us protect those at highest risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. It’s a great way for people over 50 to get added protection, especially those with underlying medical conditions and those 65 and older,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, the department’s chief science officer.

As of March 26, more than 2.7 million Washingtonians age 12 and older have received a booster dose, which is 58% of the eligible population. Of those age 50 and older, roughly 70% of the eligible population has received their first booster dose.

To make a vaccine or booster appointment, visit Vaccine Locator, Vaccines.gov, or call the COVID-19 Information Hotline at 833-VAX-HELP. Language assistance is available. Those with further questions are encouraged to visit DOH’s COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions webpage or talk to their health care provider.