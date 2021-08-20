Health Department: COVID-19 transmission and hospitalizations at a new all-time high in Washington

The latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report from the Washington State Department of Health shows current COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions at their highest levels to date. These upward trends are likely to continue in the coming month due to the delta variant. With hospital staff and capacities strained statewide, both masking and vaccination are now crucial to control and manage disease transmission, the health department said.

Report findings include:

Estimates of statewide transmission have continued the sharp increase noted in the previous situation report. On Aug. 6, the best estimate of the effective reproductive number (R e , which tells us how many new people each COVID-19 case will infect) was 1.49. In July, this number was an estimated 1.46. In June, R e was an estimated 0.70, which means that in a short period of time, transmission trends have reversed from earlier successes and are continuing to climb rapidly. A reproductive number above one means that cases will continue to increase. To see cases decline, the reproductive number needs to stay well below 1.0 for a substantial amount of time.

“Vaccinations will help us in the long term, but in order to get through the short term, we need to be wearing face coverings right now to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Acting Chief Science Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist. “We absolutely need to realize that it could literally be any one of us, or our loved ones, needing hospital care in the near future. At this point, to ensure that care is available when we need it, our hospitals are counting on every one of us to mask up and get vaccinated.”

Here are some tips to reduce COVID-19 transmission in the community: