Health and wellness activities at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center offers a range of health and wellness activities. Here’s a sample:

Bastyr Center for Natural Health Clinic

Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is hosting Bastyr University students and doctors on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Shifts are from 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. Call the Edmonds Senior Center to schedule at 425-774-5555 ext 104 or 108. Appointments are required.

Dental Hygiene

On-site dental hygienist services are available on the second Tuesday of the month. Contact Deb Fredrikson, RDH at 206-948-7355 for an appointment. Services include an oral assessment, adult dental cleaning and oral health education.

Walk with Ease

Starts in June, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon. No matter if you need relief from arthritis pain or just what to be active, this is for you.

Tai Chi Easy

Every Tuesday from 1- 1:45 p.m.

Balance for Living

Starts again in June. Functional orthopedic-based balance class.

Karate

Every Monday and Wednesday from 4 – 5 pm. FREE

Foot Care

Mondays with certified foot care nurse Jeanne Aldrich, 425-742-4730. Call for date and times. $15/member. $20/non-member.

Gentle Yoga

Improve balance, strength and flexibility. Reduce pain, stiffness and stress. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:15 – 10:15 a.m.

Chair Yoga

Weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Chair Massage

Help ease your pain and tension with a chair massage from Suzanne Pardee LMP. Pardee is here on the 2nd and 4th Monday in the Health and Wellness room from 9:30 a.m. – noon. Cost is $25/person.

Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group

Second Tuesday of the month in the founders room from 1- 2:30 p.m. For family and caregivers taking care of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Prescription Drug Assistance Network

Michelle, a Prescription Assistance Coordinator, is at the senior center twice a month to assist in finding or managing a program for medicine. She is here the second and fourth Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.