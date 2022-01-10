Health and safety identified as top priority in city’s COVID funding survey

The City of Mountlake Terrace provided more details Monday regarding the results of an online survey that identified Community/Public Health and Safety as the top priority for how the City of Mountlake Terrace uses federal pandemic relief funds.

The city recently sought public input about how to allocate nearly $6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The survey received 121 responses, with 36% choosing Community/Public Health and Safety as their primary concern.

This category includes examples such as working with regional partners to expand access to mental health and addiction treatment services, support services and shelter options. It also covers neighborhood beautification projects.

Household Assistance (rent, utilities, child care, medical bills, etc.) received the next highest tally, drawing support from 25% of survey takers. This was followed by Infrastructure and Amenities at 21%, and Business Assistance and Replacement of Lost Revenue for Eligible Local Government each receiving 9%.

About 87% of respondents were Mountlake Terrace residents, and 4% are businesses owners or nonprofit managers here, according to self-reported data. Another 4% were both residents and business owners, and 5% fell into the Other category.

Within the survey, an open-ended question asked for additional ideas, and 40 respondents provided input. Those comments are being analyzed for common themes.

Survey results will be reviewed at an upcoming Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting.