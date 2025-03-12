Health advisory issued for Lake Ballinger: No fishing or swimming allowed

Officials in the cities of Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds on Wednesday issued a health advisory for Lake Ballinger, with no fishing or swimming allowed.
The advisory is due to “an ongoing investigation of possible contamination on the Edmonds side of the lake,” the announcement posted to social media said. “Please avoid the area at this time.”
Updates will be issued as they become available, the announcement said.
