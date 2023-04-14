Headed to Paine Field this weekend? SR 526 off-ramp to Airport Road closed overnight April 15-16

Travelers in Everett, including those heading to Paine Field April 15-16, should plan for an overnight closure of the westbound State Route 526 off-ramp to Airport Road.

The closure will be from 10 p.m. Saturday, April 15, to 8 a.m. Sunday, April 16. Drivers will follow a signed detour.

During the closure, crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will adjust traffic signals at the end of the off-ramp to Airport Road. This work is part of a project that will strengthen four bridges along SR 526 in Everett to better withstand a major earthquake.