Hazelwood Elementary hosting Goodwill Fill the Truck event Sunday, May 5

Hazelwood Elementary is hosting a Goodwill Fill the Truck fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 5 in the school’s parking lot, 3300 204th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Invite friends and family and bring your gently used clothing, furniture (no bigger than an end table), toys, electronics and household items. Every truck filled earns funds for the Hazelwood PTA to help pay for field trips, teacher grants, field day and other school events.