Hazel Miller Foundation surpasses $10 million in donations over 12 years

The Edmonds-based Hazel Miller Foundation announced this week it has reached a significant contribution milestone, surpassing $10 million in donations over 12 years.

“All of us on the board of the Hazel Miller Foundation are amazed by all the good work that has come from Hazel’s generosity,” said Board Chair Maria Montalvo. “Not only have we surpassed the $10 million mark in grants awarded to our community and civic organizations in South Snohomish County, but we have established a sustainable organization that will be able to help our neighbors for decades to come.”

The foundation was founded in 2009 after Hazel Miller’s passing. As the story goes, Hazel and her husband Morris Miller owned and operated the Seattle Quilt Manufacturing Company. After many years, they sold the business, retired and enjoyed the last 30 years of their lives in Edmonds. Based on Hazel Miller’s desire to give back to the community that brought her so much joy, the Hazel Miller Foundation was created to benefit the people of Edmonds and South Snohomish County.

The foundation’s mission is to support programs and projects serving the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth services, poverty alleviation and hunger, civic and community services and amenities, the environment, diversity, culture and the arts. Since 2009, the foundation has supported organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club, Clothes for Kids, Foundation for Edmonds School District, Edmonds and Lynnwood Food Banks, Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center, Teachers of Color Foundation, Salish Sea Expeditions, Edmonds Center for the Arts, and many more.

“I knew Hazel for most of her life and am sure she would be very proud of the impact made as a result of her commitment toEdmonds and her community,” said board member Dick Ellis.

In addition, the Hazel Miller Foundation’s Board of Directors said they have appointed Shannon Burley, the City of Edmonds Deputy Superintendent of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, as their newest board member.

For more information about the foundation, go to www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.