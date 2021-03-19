Hazel Miller Foundation matches Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation student art supply grant

The Hazel Miller Foundation has awarded a grant of $10,000 to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation to purchase art supplies for students in grades 7 through 12.

“In a classroom setting, many supplies such as paintbrushes, drawing pencils, carving tools, and paint sets are shared between students and class periods,” said Barbara Childs, the foundation’s Edmonds School District student art liaison. “Remote learning has required that art supplies and tools be sent home for each individual student, and this need limited teachers’ ability to instruct their students in an assortment of different media.”

During the fall semester of 2020, the foundation gifted $10,000 to visual arts teachers in the Edmonds School District to help cover the cost of additional supplies. Teachers were given the discretion to tailor their purchases to the specific materials needed by their students. As a result, more than 1,600 students received art supplies to use at home during their online instruction.

The spring semester brought a new set of students and a renewed need for home art supplies. The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation reached out to the Hazel Miller Foundation for a matching grant and was awarded $10,000. This support will be directed toward students in grades 7 through 12, with an emphasis on benefiting programs that serve a higher population of families receiving free and reduced-price lunches. More than 1,500 students will be served by this grant.

“This community support means teachers will be able to add some of their media back into the curriculum,” Childs said. “The teachers and students greatly appreciate the continued support from both the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation and the Hazel Miller Foundation.”

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The foundation gifts more than $80,000 annually in the form of scholarships, grants, public art installations, and large special community projects. The annual Edmonds Arts Festival is the primary fundraiser for the Foundation, allowing the foundation to realize its mission.

