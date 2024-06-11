Hazel Miller Foundation awards over $300K to area not-for-profits during its second 2024 grant cycle

In its second 2024 grant cycle, the Edmonds-based Hazel Miller Foundation awarded $308,906 to 26 organizations focused on good works in King and South Snohomish Counties.

From the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club’s Healthy Lifestyles Initiative and the City of Edmonds’ Pride Festival to Washington Kids in Transition and Breaking Barriers, the Hazel Miller Foundation’s Board of Directors said in a news release it worked with continued purpose to award grants that touch its six focus areas: education and youth, poverty alleviation and hunger, civic and community services, the environment, culture and the arts, and diversity.

“With so many worthy organizations on the docket, we had a particularly difficult time making allocations this grant round,” said Board Chair Shannon Burley. “We’re looking forward to seeing the projects they’re working on come to fruition and are honored to be a part of their efforts.”

Here are the grant awardees:

Edmonds School District’s $2,756 will be used to purchase one large Rifton adaptive trike for children with special needs to play at recess, take motor breaks, and have access to movement such as during PE. These trikes cater to students with severe chronic disabilities who would otherwise be sedentary, offering benefits like peer interaction, exploration, and a sense of belonging.

Foundation for Edmonds School District received $10,000 for its Back to School Resource Fair, which provides essential supplies and services to students and families. Grant funds will assist in purchasing school supplies, offering health exams, and connecting families with community resources.

CHC Snohomish County School-Based Health Care at Mountlake Terrace High School was allocated $40,000. CHC embeds services within high-need schools, providing care and support to students and their families at no cost. The SBHC is often the first contact that newly arrived refugee, immigrant and humanitarian parolee families have with the U.S. health care system. The SBHC model provides rapid access to comprehensive, confidential care within the school setting. The funds will pay for medical equipment, portable dental equipment and IT equipment.

Association for Collective Community Engagement on Safety and Security (ACCESS) was granted $37,650 for the ACCESS Project, a referral hub by which teens experiencing mental health challenges can be connected with professional care, thereby preventing the types of mental health crises that can lead to gun violence, felony crimes, self-harm, or hate crimes. The funds will be used toward health insurance subsidies, rideshare transportation for youth referrals, as well as website, database and technology services.

Alderwood Boys and Girls Club Healthy Lifestyles Initiative received $5,000. The Healthy Lifestyles Initiative focuses on adopting a healthy diet, practicing healthy lifestyle choices, and committing to fitness. The club will implement a nationally validated curriculum to serve at least 350 low-opportunity youth in grades K-8.

Camp Fire Snohomish County aims to guide youth in making positive choices, building character, and developing leadership skills while fostering a spirit of community service. The organization’s $5,000 grant will cover essential operational expenses required to support its programs in the Edmonds School District.

ChildStrive prioritizes the well-being of young children and their families, focusing on fostering social, emotional and physical development for all children to thrive. Its $6,500 grant allows the organization to purchase one Otoacoustic Emissions (OAE) screening device for conducting hearing screenings in South Snohomish County.

Pacific Science Center’s $5,000 grant allows the team to deliver hands-on science education to K-8th grade students in Edmonds through Digital Discovery Workshops and in-person Science on Wheels visits.

Edmonds Food Bank’s $8,000 supports the Seeds of Summer Child Access to Fresh Food program, which targets children’s summer food insecurity by distributing fresh produce to families when school meals are unavailable.

Homage Senior Services Meals on Wheels program’s $5,000 provides 550-plus meals for seniors. This grant will enable Homage to reduce its waiting list for services, which currently consists of 222 clients in Snohomish County, 44 of whom are in South Snohomish County.

Clothes for Kids’s $10,000 helps the School Wardrobe program. Contributions help Clothes for Kids maintain its storefront year-round and ensure a diverse selection of quality clothing for students.

Holly House distributes holiday gifts and necessities to low-income children in the Edmonds School District. Its $5,000 grant supports cash expenses, such as donation stage, annual event expenses, salaries, administration, and gifts such as blankets, pajamas and toys not donated.

InvestED provides immediate help in the form of food, clothing, sports fees, computers, mental health needs, classroom field trips, music and performing arts, graduation expenses, and more for secondary students in Washington to improve their attendance, engagement, and graduation rates from high school. Its $10,000 supports its ten partner schools in the Edmonds School District.

Lahai Health Dental Clinic’s $10,000 will allow the organization to hire a dental hygienist for the clinic. Lahai Health Dental Clinic provides dental care to 350 patients annually at reduced costs. Lahai Health is dedicated to providing care to underserved individuals in South Snohomish County, regardless of their background.

Washington Kids in Transition (WAKITS) supports homeless children in the Edmonds and Everett School Districts by providing basic needs like food, rental assistance, emergency supplies, and transportation vouchers. Their $20,000 addresses the constant need for school supplies and diapers. It will support both the diaper bank and the backpacks program which provides new backpacks filled with supplies through partnerships like the Back-to-School Consortium, which aim to alleviate financial burdens for hundreds of low-income families.

YWCA Seattle King Snohomish Pathways Emergency Shelter for Women is a 13-unit, 45-day emergency shelter in Lynnwood, providing housing and support services for homeless women and single mothers with children under 18. Its $20,000 allows the organization to help homeless women and families transition to permanent housing.

The City of Edmonds was granted $10,000 to support its second annual Pride Festival. In addition to the general operating costs of the event, funds will be used for speakers and MCs, stage and sound equipment, event management, tentage, decorations, advertising, signage and PR.

Pacific Northwest Veterans Assistance Program, which supports veterans in emotional and financial need, will use its $2,500 grant to purchase painting supplies, snacks, drinks, and gift cards to bring area veterans to its monthly “Operation Paint to Heal” program.

The $4,000 awarded to Killer Whale Tales – Kids Making a Difference Now will allow the organization to reach more students in the Edmonds School District, reinforcing the importance of local conservation through multiple classroom visits.

Northwest Organization for Animal Help (NOAH) was awarded $5,000 to operate its spay and neuter clinic, and animal adoption efforts. The NOAH Center serves area communities including Edmonds, making spay/neuter services and pet adoptions accessible to everyone.

Ballyhoo Theatre received $5,000 for theatre education student scholarships. Funds will also be used for travel stipends. Ballyhoo Theatre, an Edmonds-based educational theatre, is led by members of the queer community and emphasizes education and inclusion.

The Edmonds Driftwood Players, a volunteer-based nonprofit community theatre, was granted $20,000 to support operations. This includes enhancing theatre lighting, outreach, education, scholarship, and volunteer programs.

Seattle Shakespeare Company received $3,000 to put on its Wooden O Free Shakespeare in the Park Lynnwood event. This event is accessible to diverse audiences while staying true to Shakespeare’s language. This annual event benefits 850 people in Lynnwood, Edmonds, and surrounding areas.

AtWork! was granted $7,500 to go toward its School-to-Work Program. AtWork! empowers people with disabilities to be involved, contributing, and thriving members of their communities by providing readiness support, on-the-job training, retention services, and community involvement resources. The organization supports 400 people each year.

Breaking Barriers added $42,000 to its Educational Equity Fund. This foundation supports African immigrants in Washington through education, mentorship and community outreach, with an emphasis on promoting diversity in STEM and nursing. The funds will be used for scholarships.

Washington Family Engagement (WAFE), established in 2014 by BIPOC educators and activists, was granted $10,000 to conduct three rounds of a six-session workshop, Guiding Good Choices, for more than 75 parents in Snohomish County within the next year. GGC equips parents with skills to foster healthy development and mitigate risky behaviors in their children. Additionally, the funds will go toward a parent support group.