Hazel Miller Foundation announces second round of 2023 grant awards

The Hazel Miller Foundation Board awarded more than $150,000 to a diverse range of organizations in May, including the Edmonds Food Bank, Clothes for Kids, Art for All and the Washington West Africa Center. The funds were intentionally distributed across the foundation’s core focus areas: education and youth; poverty alleviation and hunger; civil and community services; the environment; culture and the arts; and diversity, the organization said in a news release announcing the awards.

“It gives us so much pride to support organizations that are changing lives throughout South Snohomish County,” said Board Chair Diana White. “We feel very fortunate to have these resources in our community and are grateful to all of the grant recipients — and their dedicated employees and volunteers — for the work they do day in and day out.”

The receipients include:

Ballyhoo Theatre, which is committed to enriching, educating and entertaining the Edmonds community through its theatre productions and arts education classes for children and young adults –all provided in a safe and inclusive environment. They received a $5,000 grant to fund student scholarships for theatre education.

Edmonds Food Bank, which strives to eradicate food insecurity in the Edmonds community. The food bank received a $5,000 grant to provide its customers with fresh eggs and fresh dairy products this year.

Harvest Against Hunger. The organization partners with farmers, truckers, volunteers and other professionals to divert food waste, increase the amount of healthy produce available to those in need and boost hunger relief efforts throughout Washington and beyond. They received a $3,000 grant to continue their work.

Clothes for Kids was granted $15,000 to help fund personalized wardrobes for students and families in need in the Edmonds School District. With support from the Hazel Miller Foundation, Clothes for Kids can continue nurturing self-esteem and enhancing the learning and social experiences of children and parents in the Edmonds community.

Cocoon House, which has a mission to empower young people, families, and the community to break the cycle of homelessness through outreach, housing and prevention. The organization is the recipient of a $10,000 grant to support its outreach and case management services.

Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Congregation, which received $10,656 to help fund its Car Camp, a program that provides individuals who are experiencing homelessness and sleeping in their cars with a safe space to spend the night. Car Camp is one of the many social justice initiatives the church supports.

Washington Kids in Transition, which serves students and families in both the Edmonds and Everett school districts, received two grants this month: a $15,000 gift to purchase and distribute diapers to families, plus an additional $5,000 to equip students experiencing homelessness with the school supplies they need to be ready to learn each day.

YWCA of Greater Seattle received a $10,000 grant that will go toward Pathways for Women. The emergency shelter has, for more than two decades, provided safe housing and resources for single women and their children who are experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County.

The Edmonds Chamber Foundation was granted $25,000 to help fund several events throughout the year, including An Edmonds Kind of 4th, the Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the Classic Car Show, and Halloween festivities.

The City of Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Human Services received a $7,000 grant to make the city’s summer day camp more affordable for more families through a scholarship program.

Participatory Justice is a media justice and networking group that provides peer support to people facing criminal charges, detention, incarceration, or child welfare involvement. A $10,000 grant will support their work to creatematerials that humanize individuals in the court process via a Social Biography Media Bootcamp.

Art For All is an Edmonds-based organization that empowers people with disabilities to both create and exhibit their art in the greater Puget Sound area. The $4,670 grant will fund exhibit equipment to make artists’ dreams a reality.

Seattle Shakespeare Company’s $3,000 grant will support their free, outdoor productions of classical plays performed in parks throughout the Puget Sound region. This summer’s production is Shakespeare’s The Tempest, onstage from July 6 through Aug. 6.

Asian Service Center was awarded $10,000 to continue providing services and advocacy to Asian and other underserved communities in greater Snohomish County. The organization’s services are always free and are designed to help individuals succeed in school, work and life.

Washington West Africa Center received a $20,000 grant to support its West African Community Market. It’s one of the many ways the center works to connect West Africans in the state with local resources, promoting West African culture, and helping individuals hone their talents to discover their potential.

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. Its mission is to support programs and projects that serve the public’s benefit, especially in the areas of education and youth, poverty alleviation and hunger, civil and community services, the environment, culture and the arts, and diversity. For more information, go to www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.