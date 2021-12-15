Hazel Miller Foundation announces latest round of grant awards to South Snohomish County organizations

The Hazel Miller Foundation on Tuesday announced the award of eight grants for its final cycle of 2021, along with five additional winter season giving grants. They include:

Lift Every Voice, which will focus the grant on its virtual fourth annual event: a tribute to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr – Inspiring a Beloved Community on Jan. 17, 2022.

Olympic Ballet Theatre, to support the premiere full-length presentation of Don Quixote for sets, props, and costumes. The performances will be held at the ECA and Everett Performing Arts Center in May 2022.

City of Edmonds Art Commission, to support the Hazel Miller Plaza Concert Summer Series for 2022. With 12 summer performances, this grant will allow for free concerts in downtown Edmonds for residents and visitors from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Edmonds Daybreak Rotary Foundation, to support the Music Lab Program of Edmonds Jazz Connection, which for the past 20 years has provided music to the community and jazz opportunities for students.

Annie’s Community Kitchen, to replace their walk-in refrigerator and freezer. With 16 years of serving the community 300 meals every Wednesday evening and all through the pandemic, the walk-in is due for an upgrade.

InvestED, to deepen their support in 10 schools within the Edmonds School District. The organization will provide students with financial assistance to break the cost barriers of participation and build success through funding school supplies, activity fees and academic support when needed.

Foundation for Edmonds School District, to support the Hazel Miller Scholarship and the Student Leadership Conference. The conference hosts 300-400 students at the Edmonds Center for the Arts for a one-day event focused on addressing opportunity and achievement gaps due to systemic disparities.

In addition, Edmonds Food Bank, Lynnwood Food Bank, Homage Senior Center, Nourishing Networks and Washington Kids in Transition all received a grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to support their ongoing efforts to combat hunger in Edmonds and South Snohomish County.

The Hazel Miller Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation dedicated to the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County. For more information, go to www.hazelmillerfoundation.org.