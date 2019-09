Hawks Thursday sports roundup: Losses for volleyball, boys tennis

1 of 6

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks opened their 2019 volleyball season with a loss on Thursday, falling 3-1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23) to the visiting Marysville-Getchell Chargers at Mountlake Terrace High School.

In other Terrace sports on Thursday, the Hawks’ boys tennis team were tripped up 4-3 by the visiting Cascade Bruins.

Prep Volleyball: Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 12

Marysville-Getchell 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Marysville-Getchell 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Everett; Tuesday, Sept. 17; 7 p.m. at Everett High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Cascade at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 12

Cascade 4 – Mountlake Terrace 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Bothell; Friday, Sept. 13; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski