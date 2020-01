Hawks sports roundup: Wrestling, girls basketball, boys swim results for Tuesday

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks suffered losses on the wrestling mat and the basketball court but a win in the pool on Tuesday as the Hawks fell to the Meadowdale Mavericks 49-21 in a wrestling dual held at Meadowdale High School, dropped a girls basketball game to Edmonds-Woodway 69-35 at Edmonds-Woodway High School but swam to a victory over Mount Vernon 92-78 at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace vs. Meadowdale, Archbishop Murphy; Jan. 28

Meadowdale 49 – Mountlake Terrace 21

106 — Hilmy Burch (Meadowdale) defeated Seraphim Treperinas (Mountlake Terrace) by pinball, 3:00

113 — Tommy Tran (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Cy Dethlefs (Meadowdale) by decision, 8-3

120 — Javier Richmond (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

126 — Jack Bode (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Zac Sinnes (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 4:51

132 — Nathan Lee (Meadowdale) defeated James Fletcher (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 9-5

138 — Jaden Yang (Meadowdale) defeated Tyler Ekse (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:50

145 — Devin Deweese (Meadowdale) defeated Arun Khou (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 10-2

152 — Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale) defeated Alex Williams (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 9-7

160 — Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale) defeated Dylan Brewer (Mountlake Terrace) by decision, 5-1

170 — Garrett Halcomb-Stackl (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Thomas Naramura (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 5:09

182 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

195 — Joseph Williams (Meadowdale) won by forfeit

220 — Edward Dodgin (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Aiden Falin (Meadowdale) by pinfall, 2:57

285 — Alex Krueger (Meadowdale) defeated Kadin Hixon (Mountlake Terrace) by pinfall, 4:31

Mountlake Terrace vs. Archbishop Murphy (result not reported)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-8 overall; Meadowdale 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood; Thursday, Jan. 30; 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 28

Mountlake Terrace 14 7 6 8 — 35

Edmonds-Woodway 21 21 13 14 — 69

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Elise Colvin 9, Malie Armstrong 8, Lindsey Ho 7, Kaiya Beavin 5, Berit Simonsen 3, Kierra Scott 2, Cameron Dunn 1, Ainsley Ward, Mya Sheffield, Ainslee Beach, Amber Stradling

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Jadyn Waram 13, Brooke Kearney 12, Halle

Waram 12, Maddie McMahon 11, AJ Martineau 9, Hazel Mills 6, Kaddy Kongira 4,

Sydney Chappell 2, Mia Dickenson, Lilly Frunk

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-12 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cedarcrest; Thursday, Jan. 30; 7:15 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

Prep Boys Swim: Mount Vernon vs. Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 28

Mountlake Terrace 92 – Mount Vernon 78

Mountlake Terrace individual event winner:

— Kai Hinch in the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:26.76)

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5-0 ion 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-5-0 overall ; Mount Vernon 6-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 6-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Lynnwood, Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale; Saturday, Feb. 1; 3:15 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski