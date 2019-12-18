Hawks sports roundup: Wrestlers earn split in dual meet, boys swim beats Cascade

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks wrestling team split a pair of dual meet contests Tuesday, rolling over the Bothell Cougars 57-10 but succumbing to the Woodinville Falcons 48-31 in matches held at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Elsewhere, the Hawks’ boys swim team slipped past the Cascade Bruins 95-73 at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace vs. Bothell, Woodinville; Dec. 17

Mountlake Terrace 57 – Bothell 10

Woodinville 48 – Mountlake Terrace 31

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall; Bothell 0-1 in 2A/3A/4A KingCo Conference, 0-3 overall; Woodinville 0-0 in 2A/3A/4A KingCo Conference 2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Lynnwood Classic; Saturday, Dec. 21; 9:30 a.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Swim: Cascade vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 17

Mountlake Terrace 95 – Cascade 73

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-1-0 overall; Cascade 0-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Kamiak; Thursday, Dec. 19; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski