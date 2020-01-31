Hawks sports roundup: Win for boys wrestling, loss for girls basketball Thursday

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Lynnwood Royals closed out their 2019-2020 boys wrestling regular season with a dual meet held Thursday at Lynnwood High School. The Hawks, with seven wrestlers earning pinfall victories, got the team win 52-25.

Next up for the Hawk wrestlers will be the Region 3 2A Sub-Regional Tournament, set for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8; at WF West High School in Chehalis.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Thursday, the Hawks’ girls basketball team couldn’t hold back the Cedarcrest Red Wolves, succumbing to the Wolves 69-31 in a Wesco League contest played at Cedarcrest High School.

Kierra Scott and Elise Colvin each scored 10 points in the game, but every member of the Red Wolves contributed points in the victory.

Prep Boys Wrestling: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Jan. 30

Mountlake Terrace 52 – Lynnwood 25

106 — Seraphim Treperinas (Terrace) defeated Phillipe Ban (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:43

113 — Tommy Tran (Terrace) won by forfeit

120 — Jack Bode (Terrace) defeated Luis Hernandez (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 2:57

126 — Kayden Richman-Myers (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

132 — James Fletcher (Terrace) defeated Julian Mishoe (Lynnwood) by pinfall, :57

138 — Josiah Powell (Lynnwood) defeated Tyler Ekse (Terrace) by pinfall, 3:56

145 — Jacob Arevalo (Terrace) defeated Coty Greene (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:26

152 — Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood) defeated Arun Khou (Terrace) by major decision, 14-5

160 — Nate Johnson (Lynnwood) defeated Alex Williams (Terrace) by decision, 10-7

170 — Dylan Breuer (Terrace) defeated Adrian Morgan (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:40

182 — Garett Halcomb-Stackl (Terrace) defeated Diego Amos (Lynnwood) by major decision, 15-3

195 — Dylan White (Lynnwood) won by forfeit

220 — Edward Dodgin (Terrace) defeated Blake Reed-Hendersen (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:16

285 — Kadin Hixon (Terrace) defeated Elisha Abahanna (Lynnwood) by pinfall, 1:16

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-8 overall; Lynnwood 1-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at the Region 3 2A Sub-Regional Tournament; Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7-8; at WF West High School in Chehalis

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, Jan. 30

Terrace 5 9 6 11 — 31

Cedarcrest 15 23 16 15 — 69

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kierra Scott 10, Elise Colvin 10, Mya Sheffield 4, Ainslee Beach 3, Kaiya Beavin 2, Berit Simonsen 2, Ainsley Ward, Malie Armstrong, Cameron Dunn, Amber Stradling

Cedarcrest individual scoring: Ava Erhardt 12, Madelyn Davidson 10, Helena VanEss 10, Rose Carlson 9, Grace McKenzie 9, Kat Townley 9, Sidra Griffin 3, Ava LaPorte 3, Holly Wiliams 2, Jaylin Yowell 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-13 overall; Cedarcrest 6-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League,12-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Feb. 4; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski