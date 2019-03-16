Hawks sports roundup: Win for boys soccer; losses for baseball, girls tennis

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks lit up the scoreboard at Edmonds Stadium on Friday with a 5-0 victory over the Oak Harbor Wildcats.

Andy Lee led the scoring parade with a pair of goals for the Hawks; teammates Christian Todorakev, Kevin Broulette and Juan Lopez also got in on the scoring frenzy with a goal apiece in the contest.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Friday, the Hawk baseball team gave up three runs in the sixth inning and lost 10-7 to the Lake Stevens Vikings in a non-conference game played at Lake Stevens High School.

On the tennis courts, the Terrace girls dropped their first match of the season, falling to the Bothell Cougars 6-1.

Prep Boys Soccer: Oak Harbor at Mountlake Terrace, March 15

Oak Harbor 0 0 — 0

Terrace 1 4 — 5

Goal scorers:

— Andy Lee (Mountlake Terrace), 2

— Christian Todorakev (Mountlake Terrace)

— Kevin Broulette (Mountlake Terrace)

— Juan Lopez (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0-1 overall; Oak Harbor 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Getchell; Tuesday, March 19; 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Getchell High School

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Lake Stevens, March 15

Mountlake Terrace 2 0 0 1 4 0 0 — 7 7 1

Lake Stevens 0 0 2 1 4 3 x — 10 5 1

Winning pitcher: Colton Hogle (Lake Stevens)

Losing pitcher: Ryan Cacatian (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall; Lake Stevens 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Monroe; Monday, March 18; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Bothell, March 15

Bothell 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-1 overall; Bothell 0-0 in 4A KingCo Conference, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Sammamish; Monday, March 18; 3:45 p.m. at Sammamish High School