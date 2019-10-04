Hawks sports roundup: Volleyball, girls soccer, swim, boys tennis results for Oct. 3

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks suffered losses on the volleyball court and the soccer pitch on Thursday, but found success on the tennis courts and in the pool.

The Arlington Eagles stayed undefeated while the Hawks remained winless in volleyball play after the Eagles defeated Terrace 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-21) in a match played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks girls soccer team dropped their seventh match-in-a-row with a 4-0 loss to the Eagles at Arlington High School.

The Hawks’ boys tennis squad earned their first team victory of the 2019 season with a 5-2 win over the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats.

The Terrace girls swim team slipped past the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 89-80 in a dual meet staged at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Volleyball: Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 3

Arlington 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-21)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-7 overall; Arlington 7-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, Oct. 3

Arlington 2 2 — 4

Terrace 0 0 — 0

— By Doug Petrowski

Goal scorers:

— Audrey Jay (Arlington), 3

— Ellie Rork (Arlington

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-6-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7-0 overall; 4-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-4-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Oak Harbor; Tuesday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Tennis: Archbishop Murphy at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 3

Mountlake Terrace 5 – Archbishop Murphy 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-9 overall; Archbishop Murphy 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Mariner; Monday, Oct. 7; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Swim: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 3

Mountlake Terrace 89 – Edmonds-Woodway 80

Mountlake Terrace individual event winners:

— Carly Stave in the 50 Yard Freestyle (27.48)

— Tiffany Vuong in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:10.01)

— Carly Stave in the 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:21.31)

— Emma Van Hooser in the 500 Yard Freestyle (6:28.87)

— Carly Stave, Judy Kim, Kayla Primavera, Kaela Hall; in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay (2:02.31)

— Rubina Matevosyan, Emma Van Hooser, Tiffany Vuong, Carly Stave; in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (2:07.19)

— Emma Van Hooser, Rubina Matevosyan, Angelina Ho, Tiffany Vuong; in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay (4:16.53)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3-0 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 0-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-4-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale; Thursday, Oct. 10; 3:00 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool