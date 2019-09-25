Hawks sports roundup: Volleyball, girls soccer lose to Panthers

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were no match for their counterparts from Snohomish on Tuesday as the Hawk volleyball and girls soccer teams were both thumped by the Panthers.

The Terrace volleyballers were shutout by Snohomish 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20) in a Wesco League match played at Snohomish High School. With the victory, the Panthers kept their record unscathed (3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall) while the Hawks are still looking for their first win of the 2019 season (0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League play, 0-4 overall).

On the soccer pitch, the Lady Hawks were overwhelmed 5-1 by Snohomish in a match played at Lynnwood High School. Sarah Hammer had a hat trick to lead the Panthers; Ainsley Ward recorded the only goal for the Hawks.

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, Sept. 24

Snohomish 3 – Mountlake Terrace 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-20)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4 overall; Snohomish 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 24

Snohomish 2 3 — 5

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Goal scorers:

— Sarah Hammer (Snohomish), 3 goals

— Kayla Soderstrom (Snohomish)

— Bree Nichols (Snohomish)

— Ainsley Ward (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4-0 overall; Snohomish 2-1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-1-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Thursday, Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

— By Doug Petrowski