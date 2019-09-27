Hawks sports roundup: Volleyball, girls soccer and swim, boys tennis results for Sept. 26

1 of 6

The winless Mountlake Terrace Hawks had hoped to earn their first victory of the 2019 volleyball season on Thursday, but a crushing fifth set by the visiting Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks squashed Terrace’s effort.

Marysville-Pilchuck went on a 12-2 run midway through the fifth set to win it 15-10 and the match 3-2 (25-14, 25-22, 17-25, 16-25, 15-10) in a Wesco League tilt played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace had fought back from a 2-0 set deficit by winning the third and fourth sets, but ran out of gas in the deciding frame against the feisty Tomahawks.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports action on Thursday, the Marysville-Pilchuck girls soccer team slipped past the Hawks 1-0, the undefeated Jackson Timberwolves girls swim team sunk Terrace 121-49 in a dual meet and the Hawks’ boys tennis team fell to Lynnwood 6-1.

Prep Volleyball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 28

Marysville-Pilchuck 3 – Mountlake Terrace 2 (25-14, 25-22, 17-25, 16-25, 15-10)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-5 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at the Reach the Peak Tournament; Saturday, Sept. 28; 8 a.m. at Glacier Peak High School

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, Sept. 28

Marysville-Pilchuck 1 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5-0 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 2-3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood; Saturday, Sept. 28; 5 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Prep Girls Swim: Jackson at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 28

Jackson 121 – Mountlake Terrace 49

Mountlake Terrace individual event winners:

— Tiffany Vuong in the 50 Yard Freestyle (26.41)

— Tiffany Vuong in the 100 Yard Freestyle (58.23)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-3-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3-0 overall; Jackson 4-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 4-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Thursday, Oct. 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Sept. 26

Lynnwood 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Nico Desgrippes (Lynnwood) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Barnaby French (Lynnwood) defeated Markus Anderson (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6(9), 6-3; Blake Tablazon (Lynnwood) defeated Alosha Petrov (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6(0), 6-0; Ethan Malig (Lynnwood) defeated Yash Verma (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: Jack Ledford / Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Richard Vo / Colby Hudson (Lynnwood) 6-7(5) 6-1, 6-0; Samuel Yu / Titus Yu (Lynnwood) defeated Kevin Schaab / Drew Daly (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-4; Drew Kiner / Luke Tyler (Lynnwood) defeated Mathew Choi / Ben Britton (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-7 overall; Lynnwood 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Monday, Sept. 30; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski