Hawks sports roundup: Volleyball, boys tennis results

1 of 5

After dropping their opening two matches, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks found their stride and won their next three at Saturday’s Reach the Peak Volleyball Tournament held at Glacier Peak High School.

Terrace stumbled in matches against Central Kitsap and Eastlake, but then streaked to victories over Lynnwood, Marysville-Getchell and Marysville-Pilchuck to captured the top spot in the tourney’s Challenge Division

The Hawks will return to Wesco League regular season play on Tuesday, Oct. 2, when they travel to Bellevue to face the Sammamish Totems in a non-league matchup at Sammamish High School; first serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.

In other Terrace sports results, the Hawks’ boys tennis team were shutout by the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 7-0 in a Wesco League contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School on Monday.

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at the Reach the Peak Volleyball Tournament, Sept. 28

Mountlake Terrace tourney record: 3-2

— losses to Central Kitsap, Eastlake

— victories over Lynnwood, Marysville-Getchell, Marysville-Pilchuck

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Sammamish; Tuesday, Oct. 2; 7 p.m. at Sammamish High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 30

Edmonds-Woodway 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-8 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest; Wednesday, Oct. 2; 3:30 p.m. at Shoreview Park in Shoreline

— By Doug Petrowski