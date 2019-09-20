Hawks sports roundup: Volleyball, boys cross country, girls swim and soccer results

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys cross country team and girls swim team each earned victories on Thursday, but the Hawk girls cross country team, girls soccer, volleyball and boys tennis team weren’t so fortunate.

Prep Volleyball: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 19

Stanwood 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3 overall; Stanwood 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Snohomish; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Prep Cross Country: Mountlake Terrace vs. Marysville-Getchell, Mount Vernon; Sept. 19 (2.9 miles at Strawberry Fields Athletic Complex in Marysville)

Boys team scores:

Mountlake Terrace 35 Mount Vernon 41 Marysville-Getchell 44

Mountlake Terrace top boys’ finishers:

— Alex Williams, 1st place (16:04)

— Tymothy Harris, 4th place (16:34)

— Grant Moulton, 7th place (17:09)

— Mitch Givens, 11th place (17:34)

— Christian Cox, 12th place (17:36)

— Tod Gil Harris, 16th place (17:54)

— Abahai Gounder, 19th place (18:05)

Girls team scores:

Marysville-Getchell 19 Mount Vernon 42 Mountlake Terrace 85

Mountlake Terrace top girls’ finishers:

— Nina Dodgin, 20th place (24:11)

— Sadie Sadler, 21st place (24:12)

— Jazmyn Wolfe, 22nd place (24:14)

— Juliette Escalona, 26th place (25:58)

— Gwyneth Camacho, 30th place (26:24)

— Angelina DePano, 31st place (26:25)

— Lindee Cutler, 32th place (26:31)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Nike Battle of the 509; Saturday, Sept. 21; 3 p.m. at Fairways Golf Course in Cheney, Washington

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, Sept. 19

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Stanwood 1 4 — 5

Goal scorers:

— Kiley McCall (Stanwood) in the 35th minute

— Shelby Lund (Stanwood) in the 47th minute

— Bethany VanSant (Stanwood) in the 57th minute

— Lucy London (Stanwood) in the 77th minute

— Camille Nelson (Stanwood) in the 78th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-3-0 overall; Stanwood 2-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Snohomish; Tuesday, Sept. 24; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Boys Tennis: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 19

Meadowdale 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Records: Meadowdale 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-1 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus North Creek; Monday, Sept. 23; 3:45 p.m. at North Creek High School in Bothell

Prep Girls Swim: Mountlake Terrace vs. Glacier Peak, Mariner; Sept. 19

Glacier Peak 142 – Mountlake Terrace 67

Mountlake Terrace 128 – Mariner 44

Mountlake Terrace event winners:

— Tiffany Vuong, 100 Yard Freestyle (57.7)

— Lilia Matevosyan, 100 Yard Backstroke (1:17.61)

— Carly Stave, 100 Yard Breaststroke (1:22.25)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall; Glacier Peak 3-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-0-0 overall; Mariner 0-2-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Thursday, Oct. 3; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski