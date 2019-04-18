Hawks sports roundup: Victories for softball, baseball Wednesday

1 of 5

Both the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Edmonds-Woodway Warriors entered their Wesco League softball matchup at Mountlake Terrace High School on Wednesday boasting modest winning streaks; after the final out, it was the Hawks that had kept their streak alive.

With some key hits late in the game, the Hawks pulled away and defeated the Warriors 8-3 for the team’s fourth win in a row.

With the scored tied 2-2 in the fifth inning, Jamie Bingaman stroked a two-RBI single while teammates Jenna Maxfield and Sarah Davis each added run-scoring singles to give Terrace a 6-2 lead. The Hawks added two more runs in the sixth inning on their way to the victory.

Terrace pounded out 10 hits in the game, including a pair of doubles by Bingaman and Maxfield. Bingaman credits going up against some elite pitchers in early-season games for the success the Hawks had on Wednesday against the Warriors’ ace Annika Forseth.

“We had a chance to see some really good pitching at the beginning of the season, so that really prepared us for right now,” Bingaman said.

With the victory, Terrace has now won four in a row and six of their last eight after starting the year 0-5. The turnaround has boosted team spirits, Bingaman noted. “I feel the last few games have really given us some confidence,” she said.

“We did have a really tough preseason; I’m not going to lie,” Bingaman continued. “But we’ve really come together and kind of grown a little bit with each.”

With a big smile on her face, Bingaman also shared the general mood of the team during their recent successes. “We’re just having so much fun,” the junior said. “It’s been a really close group for the past few years; we just all really enjoy each other.”

The mood wasn’t as cheerful for the Warriors as Wednesday’s defeat ended a two-game winning streak for the team. But Coach Cassady Orstad was pleased with the grit her team showed during the matchup against Terrace.

“The girls, they really stuck in there; they battled through,” Orstad said. “A few mistakes just led to a not-so-good outcome.”

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Wednesday, the Hawks yield a first-inning run on a Joshua Latimer RBI single, but that’s all Lynnwood would get as Terrace defeated the Royals 3-1 in a Wesco League baseball game played at Lynnwood High School.

The Hawks’ girls tennis team fell to 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference leader Shorecrest 7-0 on Wednesday.

Prep Softball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, April 17

Edmonds-Woodway 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 — 3 7 2

Mountlake Terrace 1 1 0 0 4 2 x — 8 10 1

Winning pitcher: Delaney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Annika Forseth (Edmonds-Woodway)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-7 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cedarcrest; Wednesday, April 24; 4:p.m. at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, April 17

Terrace 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 7 0

Lynnwood 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 8 1

Winning pitcher: Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Danny Smith (Lynnwood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-9 overall; Lynnwood 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Friday, April 19; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, April 17

Shorecrest 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Kate Ivens (Shorecrest) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Anne Burke (Shorecrest) defeated Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Sophie Ivens (Shorecrest) defeated Stacey Carmona (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Bella Saunders (Shorecrest) defeated Grace Yeh (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Emma Leek / Kim Tran (Shorecrest) defeated Lindsay Ho / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Cindy Luo / Alyssa Oshiro (Shorecrest) defeated Kim Nguyen / Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 6-4; Trang Tran / Ellie Wright (Shorecrest) defeated Nhung Lam / Praise Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-7 overall; Shorecrest 5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood; Tuesday, April 23; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski