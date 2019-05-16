Hawks sports roundup: Softball stays alive in district play, boys soccer season ends with loss to Ellensburg

1 of 7

With a win and a loss at the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament in Sedro Woolley on Wednesday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks find themselves still in the running for their ultimate goal — a berth to the state softball championships later this month.

The Hawks defeated the Lynden Lions 6-3 in a quarterfinal district tourney game at Janicki Fields, then fell in a wild affair 14-13 to the Lakewood Cougars in a semifinal matchup.

The split in games Wednesday sets up a scenario that Terrace has to win two straight games in Friday’s district tourney action to qualify for state.

Terrace’s victory Wednesday over the district tourney No. 3-seeded Lions was fueled by Jenny Maxfield’s five RBIs in the game. Then in the Hawks’ matchup with No. 2 seed Lakewood, it was Jamie Bingaman with a five-RBI game – but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cougars built a 14-5 lead then held off the late-charging Hawks for the victory.

Terrace will face No. 4-seed Sedro-Woolley on Friday, May 17, in a loser-out tournament contest at 4 p.m. The winner of the Hawks – Cubs clash will play the winner of the Lynden – Anacortes game in the district tourney’s 3rd/4th place game for a ticket to state; that contest is expected to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2894&sport=15.

In other Mountlake Terrace postseason action on Wednesday, the Hawks’ boys soccer team saw their 2019 campaign come to a close after a 1-0 overtime defeat to the Ellensburg Bulldogs in a WIAA State 2A Boys Soccer Tournament round-of-16 loser-out game played at Ellensburg High School.

The Bulldog’s Antonio Magana slotted a low shot past Terrace goalkeeper Ben Leonard from 10 yards out for the overtime golden goal game-winner.

Terrace ends the season with a record of 7-10-4.

To view the entire WIAA State 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1827.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lynden, May 15 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Terrace 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 — 6 9 4

Lynden 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 3 7 0

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Breanna Swendt (Lynden)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-11 overall; Lynden 14-7 overall

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lakewood, May 15 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament semifinal game

Terrace 3 2 0 0 0 5 3 — 13 14 4

Lakewood 0 4 8 2 0 0 x — 14 9 4

Winning pitcher: Riley Mae Swanson (Lakewood)

Losing pitcher: Delaney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-11 overall; Lakewood 19-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sedro-Woolley; Friday, May 17; 4 p.m. at Janicki Fields in Sedro-Woolley (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament loser-out game)

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace vs. Ellensburg, May 15 (WIAA State 2A Boys Soccer Tournament round-of-16 loser-out match)

Terrace 0 0 0 — 0

Ellensburg 0 0 1 — 1

Goal scorer:

— Antonio Magana (Ellensburg) in overtime

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-10-4 overall; Ellensburg 12-7-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2019 season completed

— By Doug Petrowski