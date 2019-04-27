Hawks sports roundup: Softball loses to Mavs, baseball beats Cedarcrest

1 of 6

The red-hot Meadowdale Mavericks softball team won their eighth game in a row on Friday, a 6-4 Wesco League triumph over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks.

The Mavs led 5-0 midway through the fifth inning, then held on to grab the road victory at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Kelci Studioso led the Meadowdale batters by going 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI; teammate Olivia Dimmock contributed with a double and an RBI.

Junior Kate Houghton earned the mound win for the Mavs with a complete game performance, scattering seven hits and striking out five.

Mountlake Terrace showed some late-inning fight, scoring a lone run in their half of the fifth inning and three in the seventh. Jenna Maxfield went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Kennedy Cooper smacked a two-run homer in the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks’ to avoid their first loss since April 1.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Friday, the Hawks’ baseball team celebrated Senior Day with a 9-7 victory over the visiting Cedarcrest Red Wolves.

Jesse James Martineau and Dillon Gordon each had a pair of hits and two RBI in the Hawks’ win.

Following the game, Terrace honored the four seniors on this year’s squad – Martineau, Gordon, Jonathan Kumai and Layne Zuschin — and Coach Andrew Watters, who is in his 20th and final season leading the Hawks.

Terrace finished the 2019 regular season with a record of 7-7 in the Wesco League South Conference and 9-11 overall. The Hawks will next play in a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament opening round loser-out contest on Tuesday, April 30; the opponent, time and location of the tourney game will be announced on Sunday or Monday, April 28 or 29.

Prep Softball: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, April 26

Meadowdale 3 0 1 0 1 1 0 — 6 7 1

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 0 1 0 3 — 4 7 1

Winning pitcher: Kate Houghton (Meadowdale)

Losing pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-7 overall; Meadowdale 8-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, April 30; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Baseball: Cedarcrest at Mountlake Terrace, April 26

Cedarcrest 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 2 1

Terrace 0 0 0 1 4 0 x — 5 7 1

Winning pitcher: Kasey Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Cole Linder (Cedarcrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 9-11 overall; Cedarcrest 2-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-16 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to-be-determined; Tuesday, April 30; time and location to-be-announced (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski