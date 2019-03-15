Hawks sports roundup: Softball, girls tennis, boys golf results

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks dropped their third straight non-conference softball match with a 4-3 loss to the Bishop Blanchet Braves Thursday at Lower Woodland Park in Seattle.

The Hawks scored two runs in the top of the first inning but couldn’t hold on to the lead as the opportunistic Braves tallied four runs on just four base hits to snatch the win.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Thursday, the Hawks’ girls tennis team lifted their record to 2-0, defeated the visiting Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 6-1 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks’ boys golf team didn’t have enough entries to record a qualifying score and finished fourth in a four-team meet held Thursday at Gleneagle Golf Course in Arlington.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Bishop Blanchet, Mar. 14

Mountlake Terrace 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 3 7 2

Bishop Blanchet 0 1 2 1 0 0 x — 4 4 1

Winning pitcher: Kate Judy (Bishop Blanchet)

Losing pitcher: Delaney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3 overall; Bishop Blanchet 0-0 in 3A Metro League, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Monroe; Tuesday, March 19; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Archbishop Murphy at Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 14

Mountlake Terrace 6 – Archbishop Murphy 1

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Brooke Welter (Archbishop Murphy) 6-0, 6-0; Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Kate Tran (Archbishop Murphy) 6-3, 6-4; Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jade Laing (Archbishop Murphy) 6-0, 6-1; Bethany Carino (Archbishop Murphy) defeated Shalom Abi (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: Lindsey Ho/Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Evie Kluck/Sarah Kenny (Archbishop Murphy) 6-0, 6-0; Nhung Lam/Praise Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Emily Kim / Kelly Hyatt (Archbishop Murphy) 1-6, 6-2, 6-0; Kim Nguyen/Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Melody Gao/Jennifer Zhoa (Archbishop Murphy) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0 overall; Archbishop Murphy 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Bothell; Friday, March 15; 3:30 p.m. at Bothell High School

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Archbishop Murphy, Kamiak, Arlington, March 14 (nine holes, par 36, at Gleneagle Golf Course)

Team scores:

Kamiak 189 Arlington 215 Archbishop Murphy 293 Mountlake Terrace (Did not qualify)

Mountlake Terrace individual scores:

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood, Cedarcrest; Thursday, March 21; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course in Seattle