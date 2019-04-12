Hawks sports roundup: Softball defeats Oak Harbor; individual wins for track athletes

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks scored seven runs in the first two innings, then held on to earn a 7-5 victory over the Oak Harbor Wildcats in a Wesco League contest Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Charis Jones swung the big bat for Terrace, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored; teammate Kennedy Cooper picked up a pair of hits in four plate appearances for the Hawks.

Laney Flynn recorded the mound victory in a complete-game effort; the junior struck out six Wildcats in the win.

Over at Edmonds Stadium, the Hawks’ track squads competed in a three-team meet that also included the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Snohomish Panthers. Dylan Breuer won both the 100 and 200 meter runs to lead the Terrace’s boys while McKenzie Davis took the top spot in the girls’ shot put for the best Lady Hawks’ finish.

To view all the results from the Edmonds Stadium meet, click https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/364471/results.

The Terrace girls’ golf team finished third in a four-team competition held Thursday at Walter Hall Golf Course in Everett.

Prep Softball: Oak Harbor at Mountlake Terrace, April 11

Oak Harbor 2 0 0 0 1 2 0 — 5 10 2

Terrace 3 4 0 0 0 0 x — 7 9 3

Winning pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Miranda Wilson (Oak Harbor)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-7 overall; Oak Harbor 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest; Monday, April 15; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Track: Mountlake Terrace vs. Meadowdale, Snohomish; April 11

Boys team scores: (not reported)

Girls team scores: (not reported)

Mountlake Terrace boys’ individual event winners:

— Dylan Breuer, 100 meters (11:39)

— Dylan Breuer, 200 meters (23.69)

— Jaden Lofrese, 1600 meters (4:40.6)

— Alex Williams, 3200 meters (10:13.0)

— Janthon Le, Dylan Breuer, Dominque Latham, Trazz Pepper; 4×100 meter relay (46.10)

— Thaddeus Merten, shot put (45-09.00)

— Noah Thompson, discus (143-00)

— Nam Nguyen, javelin (145-05)

Mountlake Terrace girls’ individual event winner:

— McKenzie Davis, shot put (30-11.50)

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at the Mountlake Terrace Invite; Saturday, April 13; 9:30 a.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Prep Girls Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Arlington, Cascade, Mount Vernon; April 11 (nine holes, par 36, at Walter Hall Golf Course in Everett)

Team scores:

Arlington 203 Cascade 298 Terrace 372 Mount Vernon (did not qualify)

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: (not reported)

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Cedarcrest; Tuesday, April 16; 3 p.m. at the Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace

— By Doug Petrowski