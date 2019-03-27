Hawks sports roundup: Softball, boys soccer, golf results

1 of 4

Laney Flynn struck out six Snohomish Panthers but it wouldn’t be enough as Snohomish blanked the Hawks 5-0 in a non-conference contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Flynn kept the potent Panthers bats at bay for most of the game, yielding just a single run in the first inning before Snohomish scored late with two runs in each of the sixth and seventh innings.

Panthers’ junior Jordan Crawford struck out four and scattered three Terrace hits to earn the victory.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Tuesday, Stanwood striker Shintaro Wilcox scored both early and late Tuesday to lead the Stanwood Spartans to a 2-1 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a Wesco League boys soccer match played at Stanwood High School.

Wilcox found the upper right-hand corner of the Terrace goal in the second minute of the match for his first goal of the match; the junior then scored the game-winner on a breakaway in the 77th minute to give the Spartans the victory.

Ty Harris scored the only Terrace goal of the match when he slammed a loose ball into the Stanwood goal in the 65th minute.

At the Nile Golf & Country Club, the Hawks’ boys golf team posted the third-best of four team scores with Morgan Subert leading the squad with a 36.

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, March 26

Stanwood 1 1 — 2

Terrace 0 1 — 1

Goal scorers:

— Shintaro Wilcox (Stanwood) in the 2nd minute

— Ty Harris (Mountlake Terrace) in the 66th minute

— Shintaro Wilcox (Stanwood) in the 77th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-2-2 overall; Stanwood 2-2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-3-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Snohomish; Friday, March 29; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Softball: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, March 26

Snohomish 1 0 0 0 0 2 2 — 5 8 1

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2

Winning pitcher: Jordan Crawford (Snohomish)

Losing pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6 overall; Snohomish 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, March 29; 4 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest, Shorewood; March 26 (nine holes, par 33, Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace)

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 202 Shorewood 208 Mountlake Terrace 235 Shorecrest 254

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: Morgan Subert 36, Emmett Johnson 39, Eric Gallagher 41, Abe Hansen 58, Stanley Jackson 61

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Archbishop Murphy; Wednesday, April 10; 3 p.m. at the Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace

— By Doug Petrowksi