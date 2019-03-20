Hawks sports roundup: Softball, boys soccer, girls tennis results

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks softball team remained winless for the early part of the 2019 season after losing to the visiting Monroe Bearcats 11-3 in a non-conference game at Mountlake Terrace High School.
Monroe flexed its muscles with 13 hits in the contest. Paige Stringer went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI; teammate Hannah Hvitved was just a single short of hitting for the cycle for the Bearcats.
In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Tuesday, the Hawks got goals from four different players to earn a 4-1 Wesco League road victory over the Marysville-Getchell Chargers Tuesday.
Christian Todorakev, Ryan Baca, Kevin Broulette and Juan Lopez all scored for the Hawks in the win; Lopez was also credited with an assist in the match.
Elsewhere, the Hawks girls tennis team fell to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 5-2 while the girls golf team finished fourth in a four-team meet played at the Nile Golf and Country Club.
Prep Softball: Monroe at Mountlake Terrace, March 19
Monroe 3 0 0 0 0 7 1 — 11 13 1
Terrace 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 — 3 7 2
Winning pitcher: Emma Nagy (Monroe)
Losing pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-4 overall; Monroe 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-1 overall
Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Glacier Peak; Wednesday, Mar. 20; 5 p.m. at Glacier Peak High School
Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Getchell, March 19
Mountlake Terrace 2 2 — 4
Marysville-Getchell 1 0 — 1
Goal scorers:
— Mark Popach (Marysville-Getchell)
— Christian Todorakev (Mountlake Terrace)
— Ryan Baca (Mountlake Terrace)
— Kevin Broulette (Mountlake Terrace)
— Juan Lopez (Mountlake Terrace)
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-0-1 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-3-0 overall
Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Mercer Island; Thursday, March 21; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Prep Girls Tennis: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 19
Marysville-Pilchuck 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2
Singles: Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Taylor Bichel (Marysville-Pilchuck) 7-5, 7-5; Athena Randeau (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4; Katie Stuart (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Praise Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Taylor Martin (Marysville-Pilchuck) 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: Dana Bishel/Kristina Gret (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Kim Nguyen/Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-1; Irina Gret/Josylynn Scharpp (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Lexi Daly/Ciara Laney (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Maddy Baxter/Zinead Morales (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Venessa Choi/Talia Skjold (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-3
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-2 overall
Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Cascade; Thursday, March 21; 3:30 p.m. at Cascade High School in Everett
Prep Girls Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood, Cedarcrest; Mar. 19 (nine holes, par 34, at Nile Golf and Country Club)
Team scores:
- Edmonds-Woodway 201
- Shorewood 201
- Cedarcrest 241
- Mountlake Terrace (did not qualify)
Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Brooke Rinehimer 67, Isabelle Allred 77
Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorewood, Shorecrest; Wednesday, March 27; 3 p.m. at Jackson Park Golf Course in Seattle
— By Doug Petrowski