Hawks sports roundup: Softball, boys soccer and golf results

1 of 3

The 2019 softball regular season came to a rough end for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Tuesday as the squad committed six errors in an 11-2 home loss to the Everett Seagulls.

Everett took advantage of the Hawks’ fielding errors, scoring seven runs in the first two innings to take control of the contest and then coasting to the win.

Terrace’s Jamie Bingaman slugged a solo home run while teammate Jenna Maxfield went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI double, but it wouldn’t be enough to overcome the Seagulls’ early advantage.

The Hawks finished the regular season with a 9-5 2A/3A Wesco League record, 10-10 overall, likely landing them at no.5 in the 2A District 1/2 RPI final rankings that will be released on Wednesday. The ranking will give Terrace a home game to open the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament on Saturday, May 11, against either Sehome or Lynden.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wiaadistrict1.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2891&sport=15&ps_type=1.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Tuesday, the Hawks’ boys soccer team scored in overtime to defeat the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 2-1 in a District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match at Cedarcrest High School.

With the victory, Terrace – the No. 8 seed in the district tourney – will face No. 11-seeded Sammamish in a tournament loser-out match on Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium. The winner of the contest will be awarded fourth place in the district tournament and a berth in the WIAA 2A State Boys Soccer Tournament that begins on May 13.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2895&sport=9.

In competition on Monday, the Hawks’ boys golf team finished in a tie for fifth in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference Championships played at Walter Hall Golf Course in Everett.

Prep Softball: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, May 7

Everett 4 3 0 1 2 1 0 — 11 9 0

Terrace 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 2 5 6

Winning pitcher: Jackie Rookaird (Everett)

Losing pitcher: Sarah Davis (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-10 overall; Everett 12-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 16-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to-be-determined; Saturday, May 11; time to be announced at Mountlake Terrace High School (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament first-round game)

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, May 7 (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

Terrace 2 – Cedarcrest 1 (in overtime)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-9-4 overall; Cedarcrest 8-11-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Sammamish; Thursday, May 9; 7 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament 4th place, winner-to-state loser-out match)

Prep Boys Golf: 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference Championships, May 6 (18 holes, par 72, at Walter Hall Golf Course in Everett)

Team scores:

1. Edmonds-Woodway 327

Shorewood 331 Cedarcrest 350 Archbishop Murphy 371 (tie) Meadowdale 377 (tie) Mountlake Terrace 377 Lynnwood 403 Shorecrest 405

Mountlake Terrace next competition: at District 1/2 2A Boys Golf Championships Monday and Tuesday, May 13 and 14; 12:30 p.m. at Snohomish Golf Course

— By Doug Petrowski