Hawks sports roundup: Softball beats Shorecrest, girls tennis picks up first win

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks won their fourth game in five outings with a 5-2 victory over the Shorecrest Scots in a Wesco League softball matchup played Monday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks jumped on Scots’ pitcher Allie Leicester for three runs in the first inning and then led the whole way for their fourth win in league contests.

Terrace’s Laney Flynn had a double and two RBI in the victory; teammate Jenna Maxfield blasted a solo home run for the Hawks.

Kierra Scott pitched a complete game, striking out eight, walking just one and yielding just one earned run for Terrace.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Monday, the Hawks’ girls tennis squad earned its first Wesco League team win of the season, defeating the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats 4-3 at Gateway Middle School near Mill Creek.

Prep Softball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, April 15

Shorecrest 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2 6 1

Terrace 3 0 1 0 1 0 x — 5 6 1

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Allie Leicester (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-7 overall; Shorecrest 2-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Archbishop Murphy, April 15

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Archbishop Murphy 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-5 overall; Archbishop Murphy 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood; Tuesday, April 16; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski