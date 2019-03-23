Hawks sports roundup: Softball, baseball results

1 of 5

After beginning the season with five straight losses, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks softball team needed a turning of the tide — Terrace got it on Friday.

With a dominating mound performance and a tidal wave of runs, Terrace washed away the visiting Lynnwood Royals 19-1 in a mercy-rule shortened non-conference contest played a Mountlake Terrace High School.

Kierra Scott gave up just three hits and struck out six Royals to picked up the pitching victory for the Hawks. Scott was impressive with her bat too, hitting a grand slam home run in addition to scoring three times herself and knocking in five RBI. Jenna Maxfield and Jamie Bingaman also hit homers in the Terrace win.

In other Mountlake Terrace action on Friday, the baseball team didn’t fare as well, losing to the Jackson Timberwolves 12-1 in another game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.

Prep Softball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, March 22

Lynnwood 0 0 0 0 1 x x — 1 3 4

Terrace 5 1 0 13 x x x — 19 11 0

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Hailey Johnson (Lynnwood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5 overall; Lynnwood 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish; Tuesday, March 26; 5 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Baseball: Jackson at Mountlake Terrace, March 22

Jackson 1 2 2 7 0 x x — 12 8 0

Terrace 0 1 0 0 0 x x — 1 6 2

Winning pitcher: Evan Canfield (Jackson)

Losing pitcher: Cody Snow (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall; Jackson 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 3-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest; Wednesday, March 27; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski