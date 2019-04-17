Hawks sports roundup: Mattix gives baseball walk-off win over Lynnwood Tuesday

1 of 5

Mountlake Terrace freshman Adison Mattix smacked a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Hawks a 1-0 walk-off victory over the visiting Lynnwood Royals Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Dillon Gordon got the complete-game mound win for Terrace, striking out seven and issuing just one base-on-balls. Will Ratliff was saddled with the tough-luck loss for Lynnwood after relieving Royals’ starter Josh Latimer in the eighth inning.

The two teams will complete their two-game series on Wednesday, Apr. 17, with a 4:00 p.m. contest at Lynnwood High School.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Tuesday, the Hawks’ boys soccer team played to a 0-0 draw with the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats, the Lady Hawks tennis squad was blanked 7-0 by the Shorewood Thunderbirds, and the girls’ golf squad finished third in a three-team competition at the Nile Golf & Country Club.

Prep Baseball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, April 16

Lynnwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 0

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 0

Winning pitcher: Dillon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Will Ratliff (Lynnwood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-9 overall; Lynnwood 3-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-5 overall

Next game: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lynnwood; Wednesday, April 17; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Archbishop Murphy vs. Mountlake Terrace, April 16

Archbishop Murphy 0 0 — 0

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 — 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-6-3 overall; Archbishop Murphy 4-3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood; Friday, April 19; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium

Prep Girls Tennis: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, April 16

Shorewood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Maddie Bong (Shorewood) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Bretta Peterson (Shorewood) defeated Erin Martens (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2; Samantha Rand (Shorewood) defeated Grace Kim (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Estella Clapper (Shorewood) defeated Nhung Lam (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Emily McDowell / Brynn Morrison (Shorewood) defeated Lindsey Ho / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Tess Galley / Hannah Alexander (Shorewood) defeated Kim Nguyen / Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Jill Anneberg / Shay Ryder (Shorewood) defeated Lexi Daly / Ciara Laney (Mountlake Terrace 6-1, 6-1)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-6 overall; Shorewood 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest; Wednesday, April 17; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Cedarcrest; April 16 (nine holes, par 34, at Nile Golf & Country Club in Mountlake Terrace)

Team scores:

Edmonds-Woodway 223 Cedarcrest 247 Mountlake Terrace 320

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: Brooke Rinehimer 67, Isabelle Allred 76, Gabby Gerberding 77

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Meadowdale, Everett; Thursday, April 25; 3 p.m. at Legion Memorial Golf Course in Everett

— By Doug Petrowski