Hawks sports roundup: Losses for girls soccer, volleyball, swim

For a young team with just two seniors and three juniors, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls soccer team will experience plenty of growing pains (and joys) during the 2019 season — Tuesday’s match against the Everett Seagulls including a little of both.

The Hawks went through a little pain as a result of the Wesco League match with 2-0 loss to the visiting Seagulls. But Coach Alvin Little also found some joy in the defeat.

“I thought we played a better second half,” Little said after the match played at Lynnwood High School. “We’re young and we continued to play hard through the end of the game.”

Everett got off 14 shots during the first half of the contest, but only one found the back of the net; Sophomore Taylor Marsall got to a loose ball in the 18-yard box and fired a shot past Terrace goalkeeper Sierra Sonko to score.

The Hawks’ slowed down the Seagulls offensive rush some in the second half, allowing 10 shots and no corner kicks. But Terrace did surrender a late goal — junior Michaela Curran slipped a low shot from 12 yards out past Sonko in the match’s final minute to cap off the scoring for the evening.

The Hawks got off six shots in the match, and two of them fully tested Everett freshman goalkeeper Rachel Dowdell. In the 38th minute, Terrace sophomore Lindsey Ho fired a high shot that Dowdell deflected enough to send the ball off the crossbar. Then in the 53rd minute, Terrace senior Taitumn Simbulan took a shot from a sharp angle that Dowdell was able to smother before a charging Ho could reach and direct a rebound back into the goal.

Following the game, Little and his squad filed off the field disappointed but not distraught. “We’ll keep plugging away and get better,” Little concluded.

In other Terrace sports action on Tuesday, the Lady Hawks volleyball team fell to the Everett Seagulls 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19) in a Wesco League match played at Everett High School.

At the Shoreline Pool, the Terrace girls swim team were sunk by the Shorecrest Scots 125-51.

Prep Girls Soccer: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 17

Everett 1 1 — 2

Terrace 0 0 — 0

Goal scorers:

— Taylor Marsall (Everett) in the 24th minute

— Michaela Curran (Everett) in the 80th minute

Shots:

— Mountlake Terrace 6

— Everett 24

Saves:

— Sierra Sonko (Mountlake Terrace) 9

— Rachel Dowdell 4

Corner kicks:

— Mountlake Terrace 1

— Everett 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-2-0 overall; Everett 1-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7:30 p.m. at Stanwood High School

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Sept. 17

Everett 3 – Mountlake Terrace 1 (25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-2 overall; Everett 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Stanwood; Thursday, Sept. 19; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Swim: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest, Sept. 17

Shorecrest 125 – Mountlake Terrace 51

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1-0 overall; Shorecrest 1-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Mariner, Glacier Peak; Thursday, Sept. 19; 3:15 p.m. at Kamiak High School

— By Doug Petrowski