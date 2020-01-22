Hawks sports roundup: Losses for girls basketball, boys swim Tuesday

The Shorecrest Scots are ranked No. 6 in the WIAA 3A girls basketball state RPI rankings, and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks would have no argument with Shorecrest’s high ranking.

The Hawks could not keep up with the highly-regarded Scots on Tuesday, falling 72-38 in a Wesco League game played at Shorecrest High School.

While Mya Sheffield led Terrace with 10 points in the game, it would not be enough to match the scoring power of Shorecrest. Kiana Lino, Amanda Lee and Sydney VanNess tallied 19, 15 and 12 points respectively for the Scots in their victory.

The Terrace girls will next play the nightcap of a unique boys/girls basketball doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 24; the squad will face their counterparts from Lynnwood at 7:15 p.m. following a matchup of the Hawk’s and Royals’ boys teams. The games will take place at Lynnwood High School with the boys tipping off at 5:40 p.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports Tuesday, the Mariner Marauders slipped past the Hawks’ boys swim team 92-88 in a dual meet held at Kamiak High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorecrest; Jan. 21

Terrace 12 9 8 9 — 38

Shorecrest 22 15 18 17 — 72

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mya Sheffield 10, Malie Armstrong 9, Cameron Dunn 7, Kierra Scott 6, Lindsey Ho 6, Kaiya Beavin, Berit Simonsen, Ainsley Ward, Ainslee Beach, Elise Colvin

Shorecrest individual scoring: Kiana Lino 19, Amanda Lee 15, Sydney VanNess 12, Maura Weaver 9, Leisa Hosn 8, Taylor Svendsen 5, Jordan Tikalsky 2, Alexa Svendsen 2, Mila Friesch, Anais Kagarabi

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10 overall; Shorecrest 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 24; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Boys Swim: Mountlake Terrace vs. Mariner, Jan. 23

Mariner 92 – Mountlake Terrace 88

Mountlake Terrace individual event winners:

— Nguyen in the 100 Yard Butterfly (1:04.59)

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 1-4-0 overall; Mariner 2-6-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 3-6-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Shorewood; Thursday, Jan. 23; 3:30 p.m. at the Shoreline Pool

— By Doug Petrowski