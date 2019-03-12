Hawks sports roundup: Losses for baseball, softball but win for girls tennis Monday

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks found the going rough on the diamonds but smooth on the courts Monday, the opening day of the spring high school sports season.

The Hawks baseball team was blanked 11-0 by the visiting Arlington Eagles in a non-conference matchup played by Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace could only muster three hits against Arlington pitchers Owen Bishop and Cameron Smith in the loss.

Arlington scored in each of the five innings of the shortened game due to the ten-run mercy rule. The Eagles were helped along by five errors from the Terrace defense.

The Lady Hawks were also defeated on Monday, falling to the Lake Washington Kangaroos 8-5 in a non-conference softball contest played at Meadowdale Fields in Lynnwood.

The Hawks’ girls tennis team earned a 5-2 victory on Monday over the Mariner Marauders in a match played at Mariner High School in Everett. Terrace picked up singles’ victories by Annie Hoang and Damaris Torres, then swept all three doubles’ matches to snatch the team win.

Prep Baseball: Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 11

Arlington 2 1 2 2 4 x x — 11 14 0

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 3 5

Winning pitcher: Owen Bishop (Arlington)

Losing pitcher: Dillon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Arlington 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, March 12; 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Softball: Lake Washington vs. Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 11

Lake Washington 2 1 3 1 0 1 0 — 8 12 3

Mountlake Terrace 2 0 2 0 0 1 0 — 5 7 1

Winning pitcher: Jane Wilson (Lake Washington)

Losing pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Lake Washington 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynden; Tuesday, March 12; 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Mariner, Mar. 11

Mountlake Terrace 5 – Mariner 2

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Nhi Pham (Mariner) 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Tra (Mariner) defeated Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-6 (7-1), 6-3; Marissa Le (Mariner) defeated Shalom Abi (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Damaris Torres (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Evelynn Ramirez (Mariner) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Lindsey Ho/Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jasmine Nguyen/Tiffany Tang (Mariner) 6-1, 6-0; Nhung Lam/Praise Jinguit (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Annie Tran/Leila M’baye (Mariner) 6-0, 6-1; Kim Nguyen/Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Jen Arabos/Stephanie Segura (Mariner) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Archbishop Murphy; Thursday, March 14; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski