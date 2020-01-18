Hawks sports roundup: Loss for girls basketball, win for boys vs. Everett

A big second half by Everett’s Ella Sylvester doomed the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Friday as the sophomore guard scored 18 of her 23 points after halftime. The offensive explosion was enough to power the Seagulls to a 47-32 win over the Hawks in a Wesco League matchup played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace led at the break 16-15, but Sylvester alone outscored the Hawks 18-16 in the second half to give Everett the victory.

After scoring 58 points in a win just the night before, Terrace struggled to find any offensive consistency against Everett on Friday. The Hawks could only muster a single point from a Cameron Dunn free throw in the first quarter and just six points in the third quarter from a pair of Maile Armstrong 3-pointers.

The Hawks will have some time to iron out their offensive wrinkles before their next outing. A Saturday, Jan. 18, game against Marysville-Pilchuck has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 25; Terrace will next play on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Shorecrest.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports action Friday, the Hawks’ boys team picked up an easy 73-49 road victory over the Everett Seagulls in a game played at Everett High School.

The Hawks took control of the contest early when the team went on a 23-3 run that started midway through the first quarter and culminated in a 30-8 lead with 4:48 to go before halftime.

Robbie Baringer led Terrace with 16 points in the game; Mason Christianson and Muhammed Kinteh each scored 14 points in the victory.

Terrace will take a break from Wesco League competition and head south Monday, Jan. 20, to participate in an all-day multi-game event at Lower Columbia College in Longview to commemorate Martin Luther King Day. The Hawks (4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-2 overall) will play the Aberdeen Bobcats (1-2 in the 2A Evergreen League, 5-6 overall) at 10:30 a.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 17

Everett 9 6 16 16 — 47

Terrace 1 15 6 10 — 32

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Elise Colvin 8, Berit Simonsen 8, Maile Armstrong 6, Kierra Scott 5, Cameron Dunn 3, Mya Sheffield 2, Kaiya Beavin, Lindsey Ho, Ainslee Beach

Everett individual scoring: Ella Sylvester 23, Junior Parrish 8, Farrah Parrish 6, Emma Larson 3, Savannah Franck-Tolentino 3, Lillian Thompson 2, Caroline Jameson 2, Emma Weir, Raeya Pentz, Kayla Lay, Amina Hussein, Yvonne Ramirez, Anna Erickson

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-9 overall; Everett 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest; Tuesday, Jan. 21; 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Jan. 17

Terrace 23 15 19 15 — 73

Everett 8 16 11 14 — 49

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Robbie Baringer 16, Mason Christianson 14, Muhammed Kinteh 14, Jeffrey Anyimah 5, Trazz Pepper 4

Everett individual scoring: Taras Fesiienko 27, Peter Wilson 9, Ronny Kildall 7, Jemyre Reed 6

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-2 overall; Everett 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Aberdeen; Monday, Jan. 20; 10:30 a.m. at Lower Columbia College in Longview

— By Doug Petrowski