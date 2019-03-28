Hawks sports roundup: Gordon leads Terrace to 2-1 baseball win over Shorecrest

1 of 3

Mountlake Terrace’s Dillon Gordon put together his best pitching performance of the season on Wednesday to lead the Hawks to a 2-1 victory over the Shorecrest Scots in the Wesco League opener for both squads.

Gordon surrendered an earned run in the first inning but then shut the door on the Scots for the remainder of the contest; the senior gave up five hits and struck out five in the complete game effort.

Terrace pushed across two runs on just four hits off of Shorecrest pitchers Gannon Dow and Ariss Goss, but that was enough for the Hawks to pick up the victory at Mountlake Terrace High School.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Thursday, the Hawks’ girls tennis team was blanked 7-0 by the visiting Meadowdale Mavericks; the Hawks’ girls golf team placed fourth in a four-team contest at Jackson Park Golf Course in Seattle.

Prep Baseball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 27

Shorecrest 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 1

Terrace 0 1 0 1 0 0 x — 2 4 1

Winning pitcher: Dillion Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Gannon Dow (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4 overall; Shorecrest 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest; Friday, Mar. 29; 4:00 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, Mar. 27

Meadowdale 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Sidney Wright (Meadowdale) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-0; Noman Ulziisaikhan (Meadowdale) defeated Shalom Abi (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Jamie Christianson (Meadowdale) defeated Phoebe Armentrout (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0; Jodhi James (Meadowdale) defeated Damaris Torres (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Isabel Reonal/Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale) defeated Kayla Primavera?Lindsey Ho (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Hana Berisha/Kaitlyn Robinson (Meadowdale) defeated Kim Nguyen/ Vivian Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 7-5; Sofia Tang/Amy Ly (Meadowdale) defeated Lexi Daly/Ciara Laney (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-5 overall; Meadowdale 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Mountlake Terrace vs. Shorewood; Thursday, April 11; 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Golf: Mountlake Terrace vs. Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest, Shorewood; Mar. 27 (nine holes, par 36, Jackson Park Golf Course in Seattle)

Team scores:

Shorecrest 229 Edmonds-Woodway 235 Shorewood 245 Mountlake Terrace 383

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Archbishop Murphy; Monday, Apr. 8; 3:00 p.m. at the Mill Creek Country Club